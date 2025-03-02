Ohtani's show continues to roll

동영상 고정 취소

In Major League Baseball, superstar Ohtani hit his first home run of the spring training against Kikuchi, who was his senior in high school.



Superstar Ohtani swung at Kikuchi's high fastball on the outside during a full count in the bottom of the first inning.



[ "That's hammered to the left!" ]



[ "This ball's heading back! This ball's gone!" ]



[ "Welcome to 2025, Shohei Ohtani, as the show continues to roll!" ]



Thanks to Ohtani's solo home run, the LA Dodgers defeated the Angels 6 to 5, but Kim Hye-seong's struggles continued.



Kim Hye-seong struck out swinging in the bottom of the sixth inning against Chase's low curve, and in the eighth inning, he lost a strike due to a 'pitch clock violation' and struck out again, bringing his batting average down to .071.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!