Ohtani's show continues to roll
Superstar Ohtani swung at Kikuchi's high fastball on the outside during a full count in the bottom of the first inning.
[ "That's hammered to the left!" ]
[ "This ball's heading back! This ball's gone!" ]
[ "Welcome to 2025, Shohei Ohtani, as the show continues to roll!" ]
Thanks to Ohtani's solo home run, the LA Dodgers defeated the Angels 6 to 5, but Kim Hye-seong's struggles continued.
Kim Hye-seong struck out swinging in the bottom of the sixth inning against Chase's low curve, and in the eighth inning, he lost a strike due to a 'pitch clock violation' and struck out again, bringing his batting average down to .071.
- 입력 2025-03-02 00:55:40
- 수정2025-03-02 00:56:08
