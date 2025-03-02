Lions' captain Koo Ja-wook returns
Samsung's captain, Koo Ja-wook, who could not participate in the Korean Series last year due to injury, announced his return in good health.
Showing off his incredible power during batting practice, Koo expressed a strong desire to be part of the national team for next year's WBC.
This is reporter Ha Moo-rim from Okinawa.
[Report]
Koo Ja-wook, returning from injury, puts on a home run show, clearing the fence one after another.
In particular, he showcased his power by hitting a massive arch that struck a tree on a concrete structure behind the fence.
Receiving enthusiastic support from fans, Koo, appearing in a real game for the first time in about five months, brought a smile to manager Park Jin-man.
[Park Jin-man/Samsung Manager: "Koo Ja-wook is participating in his first game since last year's injury, and his physical condition is good, gradually improving his overall touch."]
Samsung's captain Koo Ja-wook had a batting average of .343, with 33 home runs and 115 RBIs last year, leading the team to a surprising second place in the regular season.
However, he suffered a serious injury to his left knee while attempting to steal a base in the playoffs last year, which prevented him from participating in the Korean Series.
[Koo Ja-wook/Samsung: "Since scoring runs requires running in baseball, I have no regrets about having made the run, but as we are starting a new season, I think I need to quickly forget and prepare."]
Representing the Lions after Lee Seung-yup, Koo Ja-wook has not received a call-up to the national team due to the presence of many outstanding outfielders like Lee Jung-hoo.
This season, he has a clear goal of proving his international competitiveness and wearing the Taegeuk mark to participate in next year's WBC.
[Koo Ja-wook/Samsung: "It is fact that I couldn't go to the national team is because I was lacking, and as a baseball player, my goal is to represent the country, so I will work hard to have a good season."]
Koo Ja-wook is once again determined to sprint towards his dreams of winning the Korean Series and representing the national team.
This is Ha Moo-rim from KBS News in Okinawa.
