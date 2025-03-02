Quiambao rises for Sono
In professional basketball, Quiambao of Goyang Sono led the team to a two-game winning streak by scoring 31 points against Wonju DB.
The former Philippine national team player, Quiambao, showcased an incredible shooting ability in overtime, signaling the emergence of a new star.
Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.
[Report]
With a score of 52 to 37, Quiambao made a shot while falling down in the paint during the third quarter, pulling the ball into the rim.
After successfully making a determined shot, Quiambao followed up with a solo play off a rebound early in the fourth quarter, closing the gap against DB.
Even in the tense overtime, Quiambao's focus was outstanding.
He extended the lead with a powerful one-handed dunk and showcased his incredible scoring ability with precise three-point shots.
["A new ace, a star is rising."]
After executing a flashy spin move followed by a jump shot, Quiambao covered his face with both hands in disbelief.
["He’s hitting everything. Quiambao is doing exactly what he wants."]
Quiambao scored 12 of Sono's 17 points in overtime, delivering an extraordinary performance as a Philippine star and saving the team.
[Quiambao/Sono: "Practice makes perfect. All of my teammates believed in me and all of the coaches told me to 'go play ball and do your thing.'"]
In Jamsil, Korea Gas Corporation defeated Samsung by three points, thanks to the 37-point performance of foreign player Nicholson.
This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
