In-between ceasefire phases
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The first phase of the ceasefire agreed upon by Israel and Hamas has ended today.
According to the original plan, a second phase of the ceasefire should now begin to completely end the war, but negotiations are still stagnant.
This is a report from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.
[Report]
The first phase of the ceasefire, lasting six weeks, has ended in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.
Although the sound of gunfire has decreased, there is fear that war may return.
[Omar/Resident of Gaza Refugee Camp: "I am worried that if the war starts again, it will bring even greater destruction."]
Negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the war are ongoing, but there has been no progress.
The originally agreed second phase of the ceasefire is based on Hamas releasing all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
Hamas is in favor of negotiating based on this framework, while Israel insists on extending the first phase, which involves exchanging hostages for Palestinian detainees.
Israel is concerned that if it enters a permanent ceasefire in phases two and three without disarming Hamas, the group could attack again at any time.
[Gideon Sa'ar/Israeli Foreign Minister: "(Hamas wants) to stay as the strongest military power in the Strip so this is, from our point of view, total unacceptable."]
Hardliners within Israel are even calling for the war to be resumed.
The United States has decided to sell weapons worth 4.4 trillion won, including aerial bombs, to bolster Israel's strength.
However, Israel does not seem to be in an immediate mood to resume the war.
Although the first phase of the ceasefire has ended, it appears that the current ambiguous state of the war not truly being over will continue for the time being.
This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- In-between ceasefire phases
-
- 입력 2025-03-02 00:55:41
The first phase of the ceasefire agreed upon by Israel and Hamas has ended today.
According to the original plan, a second phase of the ceasefire should now begin to completely end the war, but negotiations are still stagnant.
This is a report from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.
[Report]
The first phase of the ceasefire, lasting six weeks, has ended in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.
Although the sound of gunfire has decreased, there is fear that war may return.
[Omar/Resident of Gaza Refugee Camp: "I am worried that if the war starts again, it will bring even greater destruction."]
Negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the war are ongoing, but there has been no progress.
The originally agreed second phase of the ceasefire is based on Hamas releasing all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
Hamas is in favor of negotiating based on this framework, while Israel insists on extending the first phase, which involves exchanging hostages for Palestinian detainees.
Israel is concerned that if it enters a permanent ceasefire in phases two and three without disarming Hamas, the group could attack again at any time.
[Gideon Sa'ar/Israeli Foreign Minister: "(Hamas wants) to stay as the strongest military power in the Strip so this is, from our point of view, total unacceptable."]
Hardliners within Israel are even calling for the war to be resumed.
The United States has decided to sell weapons worth 4.4 trillion won, including aerial bombs, to bolster Israel's strength.
However, Israel does not seem to be in an immediate mood to resume the war.
Although the first phase of the ceasefire has ended, it appears that the current ambiguous state of the war not truly being over will continue for the time being.
This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
-
-
김개형 기자 thenews@kbs.co.kr김개형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.