In-between ceasefire phases

[Anchor]

The first phase of the ceasefire agreed upon by Israel and Hamas has ended today.

According to the original plan, a second phase of the ceasefire should now begin to completely end the war, but negotiations are still stagnant.

This is a report from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.

[Report]

The first phase of the ceasefire, lasting six weeks, has ended in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Although the sound of gunfire has decreased, there is fear that war may return.

[Omar/Resident of Gaza Refugee Camp: "I am worried that if the war starts again, it will bring even greater destruction."]

Negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the war are ongoing, but there has been no progress.

The originally agreed second phase of the ceasefire is based on Hamas releasing all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Hamas is in favor of negotiating based on this framework, while Israel insists on extending the first phase, which involves exchanging hostages for Palestinian detainees.

Israel is concerned that if it enters a permanent ceasefire in phases two and three without disarming Hamas, the group could attack again at any time.

[Gideon Sa'ar/Israeli Foreign Minister: "(Hamas wants) to stay as the strongest military power in the Strip so this is, from our point of view, total unacceptable."]

Hardliners within Israel are even calling for the war to be resumed.

The United States has decided to sell weapons worth 4.4 trillion won, including aerial bombs, to bolster Israel's strength.

However, Israel does not seem to be in an immediate mood to resume the war.

Although the first phase of the ceasefire has ended, it appears that the current ambiguous state of the war not truly being over will continue for the time being.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

