Musical showcases history

입력 2025.03.02 (00:55)

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 1) is March 1st Independence Movement Day.

As it is a day that comes every year, we sometimes forget its significance.

A musical that was staged to remind us not to forget the shameful history of the Japanese colonial period has been conveying the meaning of this painful history to audiences for 30 years.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop brings us the musical 'The Last Empress'.

[Report]

[“(People,) rise up! The twenty million subjects shall continue on.”]

The cries of the people who lost their empress to the sword of Japan resonate.

[“The red sun in the east, the red sun in the east, we must protect!”]

To the solemn music, it asks the path that Joseon must take.

The queen of Joseon, who vowed to protect the dignity of the nation, did not bend until the end.

[“I am the queen of Joseon!”]

The day the queen was sacrificed to Japan's assassination plot is recorded as a disgrace in our history.

[Kim So-hyun/playing the role of The Last Empress: “They say that if you do not know history, you will repeat that painful history. So in that sense, I hope we do not just let this painful history flow away (but reflect on it)....”]

Already 30 years, the musical 'The Last Empress' has built history on stage through repeated historical verification over the years.

[Son Jun-ho/playing the role of Gojong: “I have been looking for how the materials have been interpreted, and how they have been viewed recently....”]

This year's performance has also introduced Korean subtitles for young audiences who are not familiar with the historical background.

[Ahn Jae-seung/director of The Last Empress: “In the case of tragic events, we wanted to leave it as a form of performance, a record, to avoid repeating the lessons we learned from it....”]

The musical 'The Last Empress' has been showcasing history on stage.

This year, the 80th anniversary of liberation, is also a reason why that stage is more valuable.

KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

공지·정정

