News 9

Red cards for Suwon

입력 2025.03.02 (01:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today in professional football, both the first and second divisions had highly anticipated derby matches.

A bizarre incident in the match between strong contender for the second division title Incheon, and Suwon, led to contrasting fortunes.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

In the first half's added time, Suwon defender Kwon Wan-kyu made a surprising move.

He blocked an opponent's throw-in with both hands.

It was an action reminiscent of a volleyball block, as if he temporarily forgot he was a football player.

Ultimately, a handball foul was called, and he was sent off due to accumulated yellow cards.

This was a critical red card for Suwon.

Another defender, Lee Gi-jae, had already received a red card for a rough tackle, so they lost two players at once.

Outnumbered, Suwon eventually conceded the opening goal to Incheon's ace, Mugosa.

With an additional goal from Kim Sung-min, Suwon lost 2-0.

The first matchup between title contenders drew over 18,000 spectators, setting a record for the highest attendance in the history of the second division, and it was the first sell-out since the opening of the Incheon Football Stadium.

[Yoon Jung-hwan/Incheon Coach: "I am grateful that so many people filled the stadium and supported us, allowing us to repay them with a good result."]

In the first division, the rivalry match between Ulsan and Jeonbuk garnered intense interest.

The deadlock was broken by a powerful long-range shot from Swedish midfielder Bojanic.

True to its nickname, the Munsu World Cup Stadium witnessed a perfect long-range shot.

Ulsan handed Jeonbuk their first loss of the season under coach Poyet, achieving their second consecutive win in the league.

Gwangju secured a comeback victory over Anyang with a fantastic left-footed shot from Asani, winning 2-1.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Red cards for Suwon
    • 입력 2025-03-02 01:05:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today in professional football, both the first and second divisions had highly anticipated derby matches.

A bizarre incident in the match between strong contender for the second division title Incheon, and Suwon, led to contrasting fortunes.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

In the first half's added time, Suwon defender Kwon Wan-kyu made a surprising move.

He blocked an opponent's throw-in with both hands.

It was an action reminiscent of a volleyball block, as if he temporarily forgot he was a football player.

Ultimately, a handball foul was called, and he was sent off due to accumulated yellow cards.

This was a critical red card for Suwon.

Another defender, Lee Gi-jae, had already received a red card for a rough tackle, so they lost two players at once.

Outnumbered, Suwon eventually conceded the opening goal to Incheon's ace, Mugosa.

With an additional goal from Kim Sung-min, Suwon lost 2-0.

The first matchup between title contenders drew over 18,000 spectators, setting a record for the highest attendance in the history of the second division, and it was the first sell-out since the opening of the Incheon Football Stadium.

[Yoon Jung-hwan/Incheon Coach: "I am grateful that so many people filled the stadium and supported us, allowing us to repay them with a good result."]

In the first division, the rivalry match between Ulsan and Jeonbuk garnered intense interest.

The deadlock was broken by a powerful long-range shot from Swedish midfielder Bojanic.

True to its nickname, the Munsu World Cup Stadium witnessed a perfect long-range shot.

Ulsan handed Jeonbuk their first loss of the season under coach Poyet, achieving their second consecutive win in the league.

Gwangju secured a comeback victory over Anyang with a fantastic left-footed shot from Asani, winning 2-1.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “3.1운동 가르침은 통합 정신”…3.1절 행사 풍성

최상목 “3.1운동 가르침은 통합 정신”…3.1절 행사 풍성
“윤 대통령 지키자”…여의도·광화문 대규모 집회

“윤 대통령 지키자”…여의도·광화문 대규모 집회
“윤 대통령 즉각 파면”…‘퇴진 촉구’ 집회도

“윤 대통령 즉각 파면”…‘퇴진 촉구’ 집회도
트럼프-젤렌스키 설전, 파국 <br>치달은 미-우크라 정상회담

트럼프-젤렌스키 설전, 파국 치달은 미-우크라 정상회담
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.