Red cards for Suwon

Today in professional football, both the first and second divisions had highly anticipated derby matches.



A bizarre incident in the match between strong contender for the second division title Incheon, and Suwon, led to contrasting fortunes.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



In the first half's added time, Suwon defender Kwon Wan-kyu made a surprising move.



He blocked an opponent's throw-in with both hands.



It was an action reminiscent of a volleyball block, as if he temporarily forgot he was a football player.



Ultimately, a handball foul was called, and he was sent off due to accumulated yellow cards.



This was a critical red card for Suwon.



Another defender, Lee Gi-jae, had already received a red card for a rough tackle, so they lost two players at once.



Outnumbered, Suwon eventually conceded the opening goal to Incheon's ace, Mugosa.



With an additional goal from Kim Sung-min, Suwon lost 2-0.



The first matchup between title contenders drew over 18,000 spectators, setting a record for the highest attendance in the history of the second division, and it was the first sell-out since the opening of the Incheon Football Stadium.



[Yoon Jung-hwan/Incheon Coach: "I am grateful that so many people filled the stadium and supported us, allowing us to repay them with a good result."]



In the first division, the rivalry match between Ulsan and Jeonbuk garnered intense interest.



The deadlock was broken by a powerful long-range shot from Swedish midfielder Bojanic.



True to its nickname, the Munsu World Cup Stadium witnessed a perfect long-range shot.



Ulsan handed Jeonbuk their first loss of the season under coach Poyet, achieving their second consecutive win in the league.



Gwangju secured a comeback victory over Anyang with a fantastic left-footed shot from Asani, winning 2-1.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



