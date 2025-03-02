Red cards for Suwon
Today in professional football, both the first and second divisions had highly anticipated derby matches.
A bizarre incident in the match between strong contender for the second division title Incheon, and Suwon, led to contrasting fortunes.
Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.
[Report]
In the first half's added time, Suwon defender Kwon Wan-kyu made a surprising move.
He blocked an opponent's throw-in with both hands.
It was an action reminiscent of a volleyball block, as if he temporarily forgot he was a football player.
Ultimately, a handball foul was called, and he was sent off due to accumulated yellow cards.
This was a critical red card for Suwon.
Another defender, Lee Gi-jae, had already received a red card for a rough tackle, so they lost two players at once.
Outnumbered, Suwon eventually conceded the opening goal to Incheon's ace, Mugosa.
With an additional goal from Kim Sung-min, Suwon lost 2-0.
The first matchup between title contenders drew over 18,000 spectators, setting a record for the highest attendance in the history of the second division, and it was the first sell-out since the opening of the Incheon Football Stadium.
[Yoon Jung-hwan/Incheon Coach: "I am grateful that so many people filled the stadium and supported us, allowing us to repay them with a good result."]
In the first division, the rivalry match between Ulsan and Jeonbuk garnered intense interest.
The deadlock was broken by a powerful long-range shot from Swedish midfielder Bojanic.
True to its nickname, the Munsu World Cup Stadium witnessed a perfect long-range shot.
Ulsan handed Jeonbuk their first loss of the season under coach Poyet, achieving their second consecutive win in the league.
Gwangju secured a comeback victory over Anyang with a fantastic left-footed shot from Asani, winning 2-1.
This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.
