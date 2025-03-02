Snow advisories and warnings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is snowing across the country.



Heavy snowfall is forecasted for Yeongdong, the eastern region of Gangwon Province.



There are concerns about potential damage.



Let's connect with our reporter on the scene in Daegwallyeong.



Reporter Jeong Myeong-gu, is it snowing heavily?



[Report]



Yes, it is.



I am currently in Daegwallyeong, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon Province.



The snow that started to swirl in the afternoon has now become quite thick.



Snow is gradually accumulating on the roads, making it look like we have returned to mid-winter.



Currently, snow is falling mainly in high-altitude mountainous areas such as Daegwallyeong and Jinburyeong.



As the temperature gradually drops below zero, snow is expected to expand overnight to low-lying mountainous areas, the east coast, and inland.



At this time, a heavy snow warning is in effect for the mountainous areas of central and northern Gangwon Province, and a heavy snow advisory is in place for all of Gangwon Province except for Yeongwol and Wonju.



The amount of snow that has fallen so far: 12.6 cm at Hyangrobong, 12.0 cm at Misiryeong, and 5.0 cm at Daegwallyeong.



With the heavy snow, the dry weather warning has been lifted, reducing concerns about wildfires, but now we are worried about snow damage.



It is forecasted that 20 to 50 cm of snow will fall in the eastern coast and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province until tomorrow (Mar. 3), with some places seeing over 70 cm.



In particular, the snow falling in the mountainous areas and on the east coast of Gangwon Province is expected to be wet and heavy.



Wet snow is about 2 to 3 times heavier than regular snow, so it is important to manage facilities such as barns and greenhouses to prevent collapses, and to be cautious of safety accidents.



This has been Jeong Myeong-gu from KBS News in Daegwallyeong, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon Province.



