Caution advised for icy roads

[Anchor]



The weather will be overcast throughout the holiday.



In the mountainous regions of Gangwon Province, more than 1 meter of snow is forecasted until Wednesday.



In other areas, rain is expected to turn into snow in many places.



Be cautious of icy roads and freezing rain.



This is meteorologist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



Winds crossing the Taebaek Mountains are creating thick fog.



Soon, snow begins to accumulate on the road passing through the HanGyeong Pass.



Today (Mar. 2), in Yeongdong, Gangwon Province, snow is falling due to the influence of easterly winds, while rain has started in the western regions due to a low-pressure system approaching from the Yellow Sea.



The expected amount of rain until tomorrow (Mar. 3) is 10 to 60mm in the metropolitan area including Seoul, and 30 to 80mm along the eastern coast of Gangwon and Gyeongbuk Provinces.



As temperatures drop overnight, many areas will see rain turning into snow.



The expected snowfall by tomorrow includes up to 10cm in the western metropolitan area including Seoul, more than 25cm in inland Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, and over 70cm in some mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.



A heavy snow warning has been issued for the mountainous regions of Gangwon Province, and a heavy snow advisory has been issued for other areas.



As easterly winds are expected to continue for a while, heavy snowfall of up to 1 meter is forecasted for the mountainous regions of Gangwon Province until Wednesday.



[Hwang Ji-young/Chief Forecaster, Korea Meteorological Administration: "Until tomorrow morning, very heavy and moist snow of 3 to 5cm per hour will accumulate mainly in inland Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, so please pay special attention to facility management and traffic safety."]



There is a high possibility that the snow that falls overnight will freeze on the roads.



In areas where it is raining, the rain may immediately turn into ice, a phenomenon known as 'freezing rain'.



On the last day of the holiday tomorrow, there are concerns about isolation and slipping accidents due to the heavy snowfall.



The morning temperature in Seoul is forecasted to drop to around 0 degrees, about 8 degrees lower than today, and many inland areas will also remain around 0 degrees.



Due to the wind, the perceived temperature will be much lower.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



