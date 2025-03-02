News 9

Clash over appointment of Judge Ma

2025.03.02

[Anchor]

Next, we turn to news from the political arena.

The appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court judge has emerged as a variable in the presidential impeachment trial.

Political factions are engaged in a heated debate over whether he should be appointed or not.

There has even been a hunger strike.

This is Won Dong-hee reporting.

[Report]

A hunger strike calling for the rejection of Ma Eun-hyuk's appointment.

It was pointed out that there was no agreement between the ruling and opposition parties for Candidate Ma and that his political bias is problematic.

[Park Soo-young/Member of the National Assembly: "If candidate Ma is appointed, the Constitutional Court will no longer be an institution that upholds the Constitution, but will degrade into a political institution that represents a specific ideology."]

He emphasized that if candidate Ma intervenes in the impeachment trial, the fairness of the ruling will be compromised.

[Seo Ji-young/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "As someone who has made claims acknowledging preemptive strikes, his qualifications as a Constitutional Court judge are seriously in doubt. He must not intervene (in the impeachment trial)."]

The Democratic Party criticized acting Prime Minister Choi for rejecting the Constitutional Court's decision, claiming it undermines the rule of law and escalates conflict.

[Hwang Jeong-ah/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "You must immediately appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk. After flattering yourself a stand-in for the insurrectionist Yoon Suk Yeol, who destroyed the Constitution, are you now undermining the Constitutional Court's decisions?"]

They also criticized the hunger strike by ruling party lawmakers as a threat to the Constitution and an insult to the public.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "The hunger strike by the People Power Party lawmakers is a selfish act of greed and a secondary harm to the citizens suffering from the consequestions of the martial law declaration."]

Acting Prime Minister Choi has maintained silence on the issue of candidate Ma's appointment for the fourth day.

Yesterday (Mar. ), there was also a continued debate regarding the large attendance of ruling and opposition lawmakers at the pro and con impeachment rallies.

The Democratic Party criticized ruling party lawmakers for endorsing President Yoon's delusions and fallacies, claiming they are a far-right party, while the People Power Party rebutted that the public's criticism of opposition party legislative dictatorship and the Constitutional Court's bias is not far-right.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee reporting.

