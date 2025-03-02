Significance of Ma's appointment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's go deeper with reporter Shin Ji-hye.



Ultimately, the curiousity is surrounding the decision of acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.



He has been silent for several days.



What is his position?



[Reporter]



Right now, everything is 'undecided'.



Acting Prime Minister Choi is being extremely reserved, just like when he appointed two constitutional judges at the end of last year.



He is scheduled to hold a meeting with cabinet members on the 4th to gather opinions.



[Anchor]



Gathering opinions? How should we interpret that?



[Reporter]



I asked the same question to his aides. They said there were opinions saying that "gathering opinions" suggest appointment, but that it cannot be interpreted that way.



First of all, the meeting itself is not special.



Such meetings have always been held before cabinet meetings since the beginning of this year, and since the appointment of judges is an important issue, a meeting can be called for discussions.



The timing of the ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment is also a point of consideration.



[Anchor]



If acting Prime Minister Choi makes the appointment, will the schedule for the impeachment trial change?



[Reporter]



It depends on whether judge nominee Ma participates in the impeachment trial.



If a new judge joins the eight who have been handling the case, they will need to 'renew the arguments'.



They will have to hear the previous arguments again in court, and the private discussions among the judges will also need to be redone.



Judge nominee Ma has a progressive inclination.



As the possibility of impeachment being upheld increases, the People Power Party is strongly opposing his appointment.



The Democratic Party is pressuring for the appointment, but their stance is that a ruling can still be made with the eight judges without nominee Ma's participation.



They do not want the ruling to be delayed past the 26th, when the verdict on Representative Lee Jae-myung's election law violation appeal is set to be announced.



[Anchor]



A few days ago, the inter-party government council was canceled due to this issue, right?

Will it be resumed?



[Reporter]



There is no certainty yet.



After the Democratic Party postponed its attendance at the council last Friday, the meeting was canceled just before it started, and it has been confirmed that behind-the-scenes contacts have also ceased.



The Democratic Party declared, "We cannot recognize acting Prime Minister Choi as a dialogue partner before the appointment of judge nominee Ma Eun-hyuk," so it may be difficult to resume the council before the appointment.



Discussions on the supplementary budget and pension reform, which were the topics of the council, have also come to a halt.



[Anchor]



Don't both parties agree on the necessity of the supplementary budget you mentioned?



[Reporter]



That’s correct.



It can also be seen as intention to attract the centrist voters, with an eye on an early presidential election.



However, there are significant differences in opinions on the details.



The Democratic Party suggests giving 250,000 won to every citizen to stimulate the economy, which would require about 35 trillion won.



The People Power Party wants to focus on those in need, proposing 1 million won for small business owners and 250,000 to 500,000 won for low-income individuals, totaling 15 to 20 trillion won.



However, it all depends on whether acting Prime Minister Choi will appoint nominee Ma.



[Anchor]



I see.



Moving on to a different topic.



The movements of presidential candidates are becoming more active.



[Reporter]



Former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon resumed activities after 76 days, emphasizing the importance of veterans and security.



He also commented on Representative Lee Jae-myung who said, "This is not the time to discuss constitutional amendments."



[Han Dong-hoon/Former People Power Party Leader: "Isn't that person trying to avoid his criminal charges for 5 years? His problems is that he is not trying to uphold the constitution, but trying to protect himself."]



Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated, "The election commission is acting unilaterally," and called for an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung met with artificial intelligence experts instead of talking about candidates from opposing parties.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We need to create a society where basic life is guaranteed by the community, a hopeful society. For that, we ultimately need financial power. I believe AI can open that path."]



His mention of the 'basic society' concept, which was his campaign platform, is interpreted as a statement considering his existing support base.



[Anchor]



Yes, thank you for the report.



