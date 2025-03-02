News 9

Zelensky pressured to reconcile

[Anchor]

After a disastrous summit with U.S. President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelensky has arrived in the UK.

European leaders are positioned to support Ukraine, but they are struggling to find solutions as it is difficult to guarantee security without U.S. assistance.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.

[Report]

People holding signs in support of Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Starmer points to supporters as he welcomes Ukrainian President Zelensky.

After being effectively ousted from the White House following the worst summit, President Zelensky received confirmation of unwavering support from Prime Minister Starmer during his visit to the UK.

[Keir Starmer/UK Prime Minister: "We will stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take."]

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "We count on your support and really really are happy that we have such partners and friends."]

However, the sentiments in Europe are complicated.

Concerns have grown in Europe due to U.S. warnings that support for Ukraine could be halted, leading to fears that they may have to take on the responsibilities not only of Ukraine's security, but also their own, without U.S. assistance.

Today, leaders from over ten countries are holding an emergency meeting in the UK, but there is also pressure on Zelensky from Europe to reconcile with Trump.

The White House continues to show its displeasure.

[Mike Waltz/U.S. National Security Advisor/Interview with Breitbart/Mar. 1: "It's like an ex-girlfriend that wants to argue about everything that you said 9 years ago rather than moving the relationship forward."]

President Zelensky has working to manage the situation by posting on social media, expressing his desire to maintain close cooperation with the U.S.

Europe is also under increased pressure to prevent further cracks in the transatlantic alliance.

This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.

