Trump's lumber tariffs

[Anchor]



Following tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper, U.S. President Trump has begun the process of imposing tariffs on imported lumber.



The White House has stated that products made from wood will also be included, and specifically mentioned kitchen cabinets from South Korea.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



The target of this round's tariff bomb is lumber.



President Trump has directed an investigation into the impact of lumber imports on U.S. national security through an executive order.



The basis for this is Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the U.S. president to impose tariffs on foreign products for national security reasons.



This provision was also used for the tariffs on steel and aluminum.



Trump's executive order is a directive for an investigation into lumber imports, but ultimately it is a procedure for imposing tariffs.



Tariffs on lumber have already been anticipated.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb. 19: "I'm gonna be announcing tariffs on cars, semiconductors, chips, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and lumber probably..."]



The imposition of tariffs on lumber appears to be aimed at Canada, which accounts for half of U.S. lumber imports.



However, the inclusion of derivative products made from wood is a concern for us.



In fact, a White House official directly mentioned South Korean kitchen cabinets during a briefing.



They claimed, "There is an issue where raw timber exported from the U.S. comes back as products," and stated, "China and South Korea are providing significant subsidies for kitchen cabinets, harming U.S. companies."



However, it is projected that the scale of furniture exported from South Korea to the U.S. last year was only $30 million, about 43.9 billion won, indicating a limited impact.



Unlike metals such as steel and aluminum, it is questionable how lumber poses a threat to U.S. national security.



President Trump is expanding the list of tariff targets primarily on items that the U.S. imports heavily.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



