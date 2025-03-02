News 9

Higher rated policy-supported loans

입력 2025.03.02 (23:59)

[Anchor]

The government has decided to raise the interest rates on policy-supported loans such as the DiDimDol and BuTimMok loans, but only in the metropolitan area.

This is to manage the increase in household debt, but the criteria for multi-child benefits will be relaxed to widen the benefits.

Reporter Park Chan explains.

[Report]

This 30-something office worker took out a BuTimMok mortgage four years ago when he secured a jeonse house in Seoul.

He borrowed about 70% of the jeonse funds at an interest rate in the low 2% range.

The interest rate is lower than that of commercial banks, and the loan limit is higher.

[BuTimMok Loan User: "I know that the interest rate difference is almost double. Anybody that can will search and apply for the youth BuTimMok jeonse loan."]

Starting at the end of this month, the interest rates for these policy-supported loans will increase by 0.2 percentage points, but only in the metropolitan area.

This applies to DiDimDol loans for purchasing homes in the metropolitan area, as well as loans specifically for newlyweds and BuTimMok jeonse loans.

In non-metropolitan areas, the current interest rates will be maintained, and the rates will be lowered when purchasing unsold homes.

This is to prevent the increase in household debt and the rush of loans.

Last year, the increase in household loans was about 42 trillion won, half of which was due to the increase in policy-supported loans.

This is more than four times the growth rate of private loans.

Given the significant interest rate gap with the average housing mortgage rates of the five major commercial banks, which are in the mid-4% range, there are concerns that policy-supported loans will stimulate loan demand.

[Kwon Dae-young/Director of the Financial Services Commission/Feb. 26: "For sustainability, the interest rate needs to be at an appropriate level, so we have slightly adjusted the very low interest rate level to be more realistic, but it is still much lower than the market interest rate...."]

The relatively high interest rate of the Boggeumjari loan will have its multi-child benefits relaxed from the current three children to two starting next month.

Other commercial banks are also considering lowering their housing mortgage rates following Woori Bank.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

