High prices of radishes and cabbages

[Anchor]



These days, the prices of radishes and cabbages show no signs of dropping.



Even though the kimjang season and the Lunar New Year peak have passed, a single head of cabbage still costs over 5,000 won.



The government is responding by increasing imports of Chinese cabbages, but it has not had a significant effect.



Why is that? Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has investigated.



[Report]



The vegetable auction takes place at Seoul's Garak Market in the middle of the night



Since last month, Chinese cabbages have been brought in.



They are smaller and lighter than domestic ones.



[Cabbage Auctioneer: "This is domestic, and this is Chinese. This one (domestic) usually weighs at least 3 kg."]



They are being auctioned at prices about half that of the lowest grade of domestic cabbage.



The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation is buying Chinese cabbages at a premium and auctioning them off, effectively selling them at low prices.



[Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Official/Voice Altered: "Price aside, Chinese cabbages are also quite usable. When there is a severe shortage, we hope that people will not only consume domestic ones but also give some attention to Chinese ones as a sort of supplementary measure..."]



Even after the kimjang season and the Lunar New Year peak, the prices of cabbages and radishes that consumers buy remain high.



This is because of the continuing supply shortage that has persisted since last summer.



The import volume of Chinese cabbages has increased 25 times compared to last year.



Even so, the price of domestic cabbages remain unregulated, leading to Garak Market putting up an auction, but there is still almost no impact on prices.



Chinese radishes and cabbages are not able to replace domestic ones.



[Kim Sang-gyeom/Intermediate Wholesaler of Cabbages: "When we talk about Chinese products to our clients, they all refuse. Restaurants and clients want to make kimchi with domestic products, so I understand that they are currently holding off on using Chinese ones."]



There are concerns about a shortage of supply until the spring cabbages come out in April.



The government has stated that it is encouraging kimchi processing companies to release the cabbages they have secured into the wholesale market.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



