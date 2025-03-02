News 9

Various fire breakouts

[Anchor]

A man in his 60s, who went to collect oysters in Haenam, Jeollanam-do Province, was found dead in the tidal flats.

His wife, who went missing with him, has not yet been found yet.

Fires have occurred in various places.

This is Choo Jae-hoon reporting.

[Report]

In the darkness shrouded in thick fog.

The Coast Guard rescue team shines flashlights toward the tidal flats.

Around 9 PM last night (Mar. 1), a report was received that a couple in their 60s who went to collect oysters near Galdu Port in Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do Province, was missing.

After dawn, the search area was expanded to the nearby sea.

Later today (Mar. 2) at around 4 PM, the husband was found dead in the tidal flats.

The Coast Guard plans to continue the search operation with the military and police to find the remaining missing person.

A bright red flame rises above the roof of a building.

Around 11:30 PM last night, a fire broke out in a two-story pension in Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon Province, and was extinguished after six hours.

Four guests evacuated urgently, but one woman in her 40s was found dead as she could not escape in time.

Around 1:30 AM today, a fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story multi-family house in Seo-gu, Incheon.

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes, but two neighboring residents who were evacuating were taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke.

Around 1:20 PM today, a fire broke out in a hanok (traditional Korean house) in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, injuring one person.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started from the fireplace area of the hanok.

Around 4:20 PM today, smoke occurred in a large supermarket in Jeju, causing about 370 people to evacuate.

Fire authorities believe the smoke was caused by overheating of the air conditioning belt.

This is KBS News Choo Jae-hoon.

