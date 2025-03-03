Korean poems land on the moon
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
A private American unmanned lunar lander has successfully landed on the moon's surface after about 40 days.
This lander has something unique about it.
As part of a project sending artworks to the moon, it carried several poem collections.
This includes eight pieces of Korean sijo poetry.
Park Seok-ho reports.
[Report]
The unmanned lander, traveling at a speed of 6,000 kilometers per hour in lunar orbit, gradually reduces its speed and lowers its altitude.
At 5:36 PM Korean time today, the unmanned lunar lander 'Blue Ghost' landed on the northeastern surface of the moon's front side.
["Vehicle is charging. (Lunar gravity is stable.) We're on the moon."]
Blue Ghost sent back photos of the surrounding volcanic terrain immediately after landing and is expected to transmit a video of the landing process as well.
[Ryan Watkins/NASA researcher: "It's a good location to take measurements of the interior structure with some of our heat flow measurements. It's also free of a lot of rocks..."]
This lander was launched in January and spent over 40 days flying in the Earth-moon orbit before landing on the moon. It will now carry out missions such as satellite navigation and radiation adaptation computer experiments, and soil sampling for the next 14 days.
[A.C. Charania/NASA chief technologist: "Understanding how future human explorers could more efficiently operate on lunar surface..."]
As part of a project sending artworks to the moon, it carried poems collected from around the world, including eight pieces of modern Korean poetry such as 'To the Moon' and 'Dream of a Meteorite.'
[To the Moon/Written by Koo Chung-hwa: "We are looking for a way for humans to live. So we send this letter with the spacecraft."]
It is the second successful lunar landing of the American private unmanned lander since February last year.
NASA has introduced a competitive system for private companies since 2018 to increase the efficiency of lunar exploration.
This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Korean poems land on the moon
-
- 입력 2025-03-03 00:20:49
A private American unmanned lunar lander has successfully landed on the moon's surface after about 40 days.
This lander has something unique about it.
As part of a project sending artworks to the moon, it carried several poem collections.
This includes eight pieces of Korean sijo poetry.
Park Seok-ho reports.
[Report]
The unmanned lander, traveling at a speed of 6,000 kilometers per hour in lunar orbit, gradually reduces its speed and lowers its altitude.
At 5:36 PM Korean time today, the unmanned lunar lander 'Blue Ghost' landed on the northeastern surface of the moon's front side.
["Vehicle is charging. (Lunar gravity is stable.) We're on the moon."]
Blue Ghost sent back photos of the surrounding volcanic terrain immediately after landing and is expected to transmit a video of the landing process as well.
[Ryan Watkins/NASA researcher: "It's a good location to take measurements of the interior structure with some of our heat flow measurements. It's also free of a lot of rocks..."]
This lander was launched in January and spent over 40 days flying in the Earth-moon orbit before landing on the moon. It will now carry out missions such as satellite navigation and radiation adaptation computer experiments, and soil sampling for the next 14 days.
[A.C. Charania/NASA chief technologist: "Understanding how future human explorers could more efficiently operate on lunar surface..."]
As part of a project sending artworks to the moon, it carried poems collected from around the world, including eight pieces of modern Korean poetry such as 'To the Moon' and 'Dream of a Meteorite.'
[To the Moon/Written by Koo Chung-hwa: "We are looking for a way for humans to live. So we send this letter with the spacecraft."]
It is the second successful lunar landing of the American private unmanned lander since February last year.
NASA has introduced a competitive system for private companies since 2018 to increase the efficiency of lunar exploration.
This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.