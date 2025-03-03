X-rays in oriental medicine?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An unexpected controversy over X-rays is unfolding in the medical community.



The debate is whether oriental medicine practitioners can use diagnostic medical devices like X-rays. This has been a long-standing argument in the medical field.



Recently, the controversy reignited when an oriental medicine practitioner who used X-rays received a not guilty verdict.



This is Jin Sun-min reporting.



[Report]



This oriental medicine clinic in Seoul recently purchased X-ray equipment worth 30 million won.



However, it has not yet been used in actual medical practice.



According to current law, oriental medicine practitioners cannot take on safety management of X-rays.



Oriental medicine practitioners use X-ray images taken at hospitals when patients bring them in for treatment.



Patients inevitably find this inconvenient.



[Jo Yoon-ja/Seoul Jungnang-gu: "I get acupuncture, but I still need to take X-rays in between to check, but it's a bit cumbersome to go back and forth between two places."]



With the recent not guilty verdict for an oriental medicine practitioner who used X-rays in treatment, an unexpected debate over X-rays has emerged in the medical community.



The Korean Oriental Medicine Association has urged the government to allow the use of X-rays in treatment, stating they will actively utilize them in the future.



[Jeong Yu-ong/Vice President of the Korean Oriental Medicine Association: "(Oriental medicine practitioners) receive sufficient radiation education over six years. If we can utilize X-rays in Chuna treatment, we believe it can be done more efficiently..."]



The Korean Medical Association is opposing this, arguing that allowing X-rays for oriental medicine practitioners would increase the likelihood of misdiagnosis.



[Kim Seong-geun/Spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association: "Ultimately, our concern as medical professionals is that this could lead to situations where patients cannot receive accurate diagnoses and appropriate treatments..."]



Oriental medicine practitioners have requested the government to provide a legal interpretation that would allow the use of X-rays, but the government has responded that it is currently under review, showing a cautious stance.



This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.



