Chaos imminent for med schools

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In just a few days, most university campuses will begin their new semester.



However, the situation at medical schools is quite complicated right now.



When the students from the 2024 enrollment class, who took a collective leave of absence last year, return to campus, it will be unavoidable for first-year and second-year students to attend classes together.



Is there no way to avoid this?



Kim Seong-soo reports.



[Report]



Most of the 3,000 medical students from the 2024 enrollment class have been continuing their collective leave of absence without attending classes.



When these students return, along with the 4,500 new students from the 2025 enrollment class, a total of 7,500 students will have to go through the same first-year curriculum.



This overlap will create issues with future national exams and residency training, prompting the medical community to demand solutions.



[Lee Ju-ho/Minister of Education/National Assembly Education Committee/Feb. 18: "There are many requests to separate the education of the 2024 and 2025 classes. So we are considering options like splitting classes or staggering schedules..."]



The Ministry of Education is considering a desperate measure to graduate the 2024 medical students a semester early.



Options being discussed include shortening the curriculum for the 2024 class or having the 2025 class take a semester off.



If each university decides autonomously, the 2024 class could graduate in August 2030, a semester earlier.



Of course, there are concerns that a shorter class duration may lead to inadequate education.



[Second-year resident/voice altered: "There are minimum teachings that need to be experienced over six years of education, and I wonder myself if it is right to receive education like this..."]



Regardless of the decision made, it will be unavoidable for the 2024 and 2025 medical students to attend some classes together.



The issues of insufficient practical training beds and faculty members also remain.



[Choi Joong-guk/Chairman of the Chungbuk National University Medical School Faculty Council: "In a situation where the professors who are the backbone of clinical education are resigning, it remains to be seen how much the new professors can fill that gap..."]



The Ministry of Education, which had promised to announce related measures by last month, postponed the announcement, stating that communication is necessary.



This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!