Strategies to overcome K-pop slowdown

[Anchor]



Recently, the growth of K-pop has slowed down, and finding a new breakthrough is the biggest concern for the industry.



Major agencies are looking for solutions by discovering new talent and forming multinational groups.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.



[Report]



The major agencies leading K-pop.



Last year, while sales increased, the operating profits of the top three companies significantly decreased, with some experiencing a drop of about 40%.



YG, the agency for BLACKPINK, is in the red.



[Choi Kwang-ho/Secretary General of the Korea Music Content Association: "(K-pop) is a global business, and these days, the circumstances overseas is changing rapidly."]



The first strategy to overcome the crisis is 'new faces'.



["Hello, we are KickFlip."]



["Hello, we are Hearts2Hearts."]



JYP and SM have introduced new groups.



[A-na/Member of the rookie group 'Hearts2Hearts': "We want to go on overseas tours and meet many fans abroad."]



The goal is to create additional revenue through the new groups.



[Kim Heon-sik/Pop music critic: "The strategy of K-pop idol agencies is to ensure a seamless continuation between new and old generations, so the portfolio is becoming very diversified...."]



Another focus is localization.



A boy group from SM with all members from the UK.



HYBE is creating a multinational girl group and is currently conducting open auditions targeting the U.S. market.



This is because simply debuting domestically and then expanding overseas or hiring foreign members has its limits.



[Shim Hee-cheol/Professor of Entertainment Management at Dong-Ah Institute of Media and Arts: "American pop or global pop is quite mainstream. I believe that business models that meet those needs will emerge...."]



Additionally, there is hope for the full group returns of BTS and BLACKPINK in the second half of this year as a strategy for things to turn around.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



