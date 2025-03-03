Strategies to overcome K-pop slowdown
Recently, the growth of K-pop has slowed down, and finding a new breakthrough is the biggest concern for the industry.
Major agencies are looking for solutions by discovering new talent and forming multinational groups.
Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.
[Report]
The major agencies leading K-pop.
Last year, while sales increased, the operating profits of the top three companies significantly decreased, with some experiencing a drop of about 40%.
YG, the agency for BLACKPINK, is in the red.
[Choi Kwang-ho/Secretary General of the Korea Music Content Association: "(K-pop) is a global business, and these days, the circumstances overseas is changing rapidly."]
The first strategy to overcome the crisis is 'new faces'.
["Hello, we are KickFlip."]
["Hello, we are Hearts2Hearts."]
JYP and SM have introduced new groups.
[A-na/Member of the rookie group 'Hearts2Hearts': "We want to go on overseas tours and meet many fans abroad."]
The goal is to create additional revenue through the new groups.
[Kim Heon-sik/Pop music critic: "The strategy of K-pop idol agencies is to ensure a seamless continuation between new and old generations, so the portfolio is becoming very diversified...."]
Another focus is localization.
A boy group from SM with all members from the UK.
HYBE is creating a multinational girl group and is currently conducting open auditions targeting the U.S. market.
This is because simply debuting domestically and then expanding overseas or hiring foreign members has its limits.
[Shim Hee-cheol/Professor of Entertainment Management at Dong-Ah Institute of Media and Arts: "American pop or global pop is quite mainstream. I believe that business models that meet those needs will emerge...."]
Additionally, there is hope for the full group returns of BTS and BLACKPINK in the second half of this year as a strategy for things to turn around.
This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.
