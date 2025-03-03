News 9

Thailand security alert

[Anchor]

Recently, a terrorism warning has been issued in Thailand, a popular destination for South Korean tourists.

The Thai government recently forcibly repatriated dozens of Uyghurs who had entered the country illegally, raising concerns about potential retaliatory terrorist attacks.

Bangkok correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop reports.

[Report]

A flash of light is followed by an explosion.

This was the bomb attack that occurred in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, in 2015.

Twenty people, including foreigners, lost their lives, and over 120 were injured.

[Piyarak Tinkew/Former Head of Volunteer Defense Corps: "When we arrived, the scene was chaotic. The dead and injured were tangled together."]

Two Uyghur men were arrested as suspects in the attack.

A month before the attack, the Thai government had repatriated 109 Uyghurs it had detained, and was analyzed as a retaliatory act.

The Uyghurs expelled to China were among about 300 who had escaped persecution by Chinese authorities and were captured in Thailand.

However, at the end of last month, the Thai government returned over 40 Uyghurs who had been arrested at that time to China.

This sudden decision drew criticism from the international community.

[Liz Throssell/Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: "The deportation violates the principle of non-refoulement, which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return."]

Concerns are growing about the possibility of another retaliatory attack.

The U.S. Embassy in Thailand issued a security alert, stating, "Similar deportations have prompted violent retaliatory attacks in the past."
The Japanese Embassy also sent emails advising its citizens to be cautious.

The South Korean Embassy and the Korean Association also advised to be particularly careful about personal safety when visiting crowded places."

[Yoon Doo-seop/President of the Korean Association in Thailand: "Since we have many tourists and our community members need to be careful when visiting places like department stores, we thought it was necessary to send out this notice."]

While the Thai police have begun to strengthen surveillance in major areas such as tourist attractions, anxiety is growing in Thailand about the possibility of a nightmare repeating itself from ten years ago.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.

