"Slow learner" baristas
There are individuals known as 'slow learners' who are classified as having borderline intellectual functioning(BIF).
They do not fall into the categories of either intellectual disabilities or non-disabled individuals, leaving them in a gray area without institutional protection.
To assist these young individuals with borderline intellectual functioning in becoming independent, there is a café that provides them with opportunities to work as baristas.
Reporter Choi In-young visited the café.
[Report]
They carefully brew coffee and shape the milk with precision.
["Thank you. Enjoy your drink."]
This café, which opened two years ago, employs baristas who are called 'slow learners.'
[Park OO/Employee with BIF: "I am very happy because I work in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere."]
These young 'slow learners' do not qualify as having intellectual disabilities but do not reach average intelligence levels.
However, here, 11 young individuals are working together to welcome customers.
[Jung Seok-won/Employee with BIF: "At first, I had difficulty learning, but gradually, as time went on, I became accustomed to things and can now the drinks without looking at the recipe."]
While they are competent as baristas, they carry emotional scars from not being understood in society due to their relatively slower actions.
[Kim OO/Employee with BIF: "Every time I worked at a regular café, I was often let go in less than a week."]
Not to their fault, these young individuals have only faced a lack of opportunities and experiences.
The café was established by their parents.
[Kwon O-jin/CEO: "Since these young people are neither part of the vulnerable employment group nor social minorities, they have no choice but to compete with regular young people."]
There is limited support for them since they are not deemed intellectually disabled, which makes the existence of such work places even more crucial.
[Lim OO/Employee with BIF: "We are making cookies so that customers can smile happily while enjoying them. I hope many people come to visit."]
The proportion of individuals with borderline intellectual functioning in the overall population is estimated to be 13%, or about 7 million people.
This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
