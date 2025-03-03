News 9

"Slow learner" baristas

[Anchor]

There are individuals known as 'slow learners' who are classified as having borderline intellectual functioning(BIF).

They do not fall into the categories of either intellectual disabilities or non-disabled individuals, leaving them in a gray area without institutional protection.

To assist these young individuals with borderline intellectual functioning in becoming independent, there is a café that provides them with opportunities to work as baristas.

Reporter Choi In-young visited the café.

[Report]

They carefully brew coffee and shape the milk with precision.

["Thank you. Enjoy your drink."]

This café, which opened two years ago, employs baristas who are called 'slow learners.'

[Park OO/Employee with BIF: "I am very happy because I work in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere."]

These young 'slow learners' do not qualify as having intellectual disabilities but do not reach average intelligence levels.

However, here, 11 young individuals are working together to welcome customers.

[Jung Seok-won/Employee with BIF: "At first, I had difficulty learning, but gradually, as time went on, I became accustomed to things and can now the drinks without looking at the recipe."]

While they are competent as baristas, they carry emotional scars from not being understood in society due to their relatively slower actions.

[Kim OO/Employee with BIF: "Every time I worked at a regular café, I was often let go in less than a week."]

Not to their fault, these young individuals have only faced a lack of opportunities and experiences.

The café was established by their parents.

[Kwon O-jin/CEO: "Since these young people are neither part of the vulnerable employment group nor social minorities, they have no choice but to compete with regular young people."]

There is limited support for them since they are not deemed intellectually disabled, which makes the existence of such work places even more crucial.

[Lim OO/Employee with BIF: "We are making cookies so that customers can smile happily while enjoying them. I hope many people come to visit."]

The proportion of individuals with borderline intellectual functioning in the overall population is estimated to be 13%, or about 7 million people.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

