Celtic's Man of the Match

입력 2025.03.03 (01:20) 수정 2025.03.03 (01:21)

[Anchor]

Yang Hyun-jun of the Scottish professional football team Celtic scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist in just 25 minutes of play in the second half.

The reason for his perfect adaptation after just two seasons is none other than his girlfriend.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Yang Hyun-jun was substituted in the 20th minute of the second half with the score tied at 2-2. He scored the winning goal just 3 minutes later with a header.

It was a sensational goal created by accurately predicting the timing of his teammate's cross pass and making a swift run.

Yang Hyun-jun's role as a 'game changer' did not end there.

In the 43rd minute of the second half, he assisted Maeda's additional goal with a sharp penetrating pass that caught the opposing defender off guard.

In stoppage time, he completed a multi-goal performance with another header, achieving 2 goals and 1 assist in just 25 minutes.

[Yang Hyun-jun/Celtic: "I am grateful, happy, and proud. I am just trying to do my best. I just want to help the team."]

Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers praised Yang Hyun-jun's talent and unexpectedly revealed a personal secret.

[Brendan Rodgers/Celtic Manager: "His girlfriend is here at the moment, so that is making him really happy, and he's in a great mood for a little while now and it coincides with his performance level."]

Yang Hyun-jun, who has scored 5 goals and provided 6 assists in official matches this season, has also raised hopes of being selected for the national team ahead of this month's World Cup third qualifying round.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

