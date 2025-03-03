News 9

"Band-aid" on Joo Min-kyu's face

In the K League 1, Daejeon's savior, Joo Min-kyu, scored a fantastic volley goal against Suwon FC.

The story behind him coming out with a band-aid on his face is quite touching.

With just three minutes left in the match, Joo Min-kyu opened the scoring for Suwon FC with a half-volley shot!

As Jeong Jae-hee's shot deflected off a defender, Joo Min-kyu's goal-scoring instinct kicked in.

Celebrating his third goal of the season by mimicking Harry Kane's goal celebration, Joo Min-kyu was professional even in the reason for the band-aid on his face.

[Jumin-kyu/Daejeon Hana Citizen: "Oh, this? I had a pimple... My wife gets mad at me if my face looks ugly."]

