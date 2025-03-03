"Band-aid" on Joo Min-kyu's face

동영상 고정 취소

In the K League 1, Daejeon's savior, Joo Min-kyu, scored a fantastic volley goal against Suwon FC.



The story behind him coming out with a band-aid on his face is quite touching.



With just three minutes left in the match, Joo Min-kyu opened the scoring for Suwon FC with a half-volley shot!



As Jeong Jae-hee's shot deflected off a defender, Joo Min-kyu's goal-scoring instinct kicked in.



Celebrating his third goal of the season by mimicking Harry Kane's goal celebration, Joo Min-kyu was professional even in the reason for the band-aid on his face.



[Jumin-kyu/Daejeon Hana Citizen: "Oh, this? I had a pimple... My wife gets mad at me if my face looks ugly."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!