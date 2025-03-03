"Band-aid" on Joo Min-kyu's face
The story behind him coming out with a band-aid on his face is quite touching.
With just three minutes left in the match, Joo Min-kyu opened the scoring for Suwon FC with a half-volley shot!
As Jeong Jae-hee's shot deflected off a defender, Joo Min-kyu's goal-scoring instinct kicked in.
Celebrating his third goal of the season by mimicking Harry Kane's goal celebration, Joo Min-kyu was professional even in the reason for the band-aid on his face.
[Jumin-kyu/Daejeon Hana Citizen: "Oh, this? I had a pimple... My wife gets mad at me if my face looks ugly."]
