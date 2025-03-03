News 9

Kim Hye-seong's first home run

입력 2025.03.03 (01:20) 수정 2025.03.03 (01:21)

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers has broken his silence and hit his first home run of spring training.

His former teammate, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants, who was on the opposing team, reportedly congratulated Kim Hye-seong by secretly clapping after seeing the home run.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Although he is now part of a rival team, Kim Hye-seong greeted Lee Jung-hoo with a wave and a bright smile before the game.

Energized by the meeting with his former teammate, Kim Hye-seong confidently targeted a fastball on the first pitch in the fifth inning.

[Commentary: "That was a field home run for Kim. That's his first as a Dodger! Not just because it was a home run but that's a better swing."]

Manager Roberts also came out in front of the dugout to congratulate Kim Hye-seong on his first home run.

The home run was particularly meaningful as it came amidst changes in his batting form.

Since moving to the U.S., Kim Hye-seong has adjusted the angle of his arms by keeping his left arm closer to his body and eliminated the leg kick during his swing.

[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I wanted to swing aggressively, so I attacked from the first pitch, and it seems I got lucky with the home run. I think I focused a lot on the batting form I want to achieve right now."]

Before Kim Hye-seong's home run, Lee Jung-hoo had two hits, including a double, raising his spring training batting average to .333.

After getting on base, Lee Jung-hoo lightly hugged Kim Hye-seong and offered words of encouragement, and he mentioned that he secretly clapped when Kim Hye-seong hit the home run.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "'We're doing this anyway,' 'Just confidently do what you've been doing,' 'Just do it confidently.' I kept saying things like that. I was chasing the ball and clapping with my glove, but I did it discreetly..."]

Although they are now on different teams, the two players, who are still walking the same path, continue to support each other in the big leagues.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

공지·정정

