Woori Bank defeats KB in semifinals

In the first match of the women's professional basketball semifinals, Woori Bank defeated KB thanks to the performance of MVP Kim Dan-bi.



And Kim Dan-bi sparked curiosity by suddenly mentioning hamburgers during an interview.



Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the story.



[Report]



This is a one-man show confirming the presence of regular season MVP Kim Dan-bi.



She grabbed the rebound herself, won the battle in the paint, and scored.



In a fast break, she dribbled quickly and made an accurate pass to create a three-point play.



Teammates who received Kim Dan-bi's passes boldly attempted long-distance shots with confidence, like Stephen Curry.



Woori Bank took the lead in the first match, driven by Kim Dan-bi's performance, who achieved a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.



As the regular season champions, Woori Bank shone not only because of Kim Dan-bi but also due to the contributions of her teammates.



In particular, Lee Myung-kwan became a key player in the victory with 17 points and 5 rebounds.



[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank: "Myung-kwan is playing the number two role on the team after me, so I'm a bit worried that she did so well today that hamburger will rise on her shoulders..."]



Although KB was defeated in the first match, they showed resilience by narrowing the gap to four points at the end of the game, raising expectations for the second match scheduled for the day after tomorrow.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.



