knife robbery at massage parlor

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Two brothers in their 40s were caught after robbing a massage parlor with a weapon just seven hours later.



With strong winds, snow, and rain, there were many accidents due to the weather.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.



[Report]



Two men are seen loitering around before entering a building.



They are suspected of threatening an employee with a weapon and stealing money at a massage parlor in Seoul around 10 AM yesterday (Mar. 2).



[Massage Parlor Employee/Voice Altered: "They came in here for no reason and hit the employee hard. Since there were two of them, the employee couldn't escape. They took all the cell phones to prevent them from reporting."]



The two men, identified as brothers, are in their 40s.



After the crime, they fled the scene in a vehicle.



The police tracked the vehicle and arrested the men about seven hours later.



The police are investigating the exact scale of the damage and the circumstances of the crime based on the victim's statement that they were robbed of a gold necklace and other items.



A crumpled vehicle is overturned.



Around 6 AM today (Mar. 3), a passenger car crashed into the central divider on a highway in Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk Province, resulting in the death of a driver in their 50s.



The police believe the car skidded on the snowy road.



Around 9 AM this morning, a truck skidded on a rainy highway in Geumsan-gun, Chungnam Province.



There were no injuries, but two lanes were temporarily closed, causing traffic congestion in the area.



Strong winds have caused warning lights to break and hang precariously.



Debris has fallen to the ground.



[Lee Ha-yul/Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Province: "There are traffic lights (warning lights) hanging on the line, and if they fall, it could cause an accident..."]



Hwaseong City Hall stated that while there is no disruption to traffic, they plan to replace the equipment tomorrow (Mar. 4).



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!