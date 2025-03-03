News 9

Heavy snowfall in Gangwon

입력 2025.03.03 (22:24)

[Anchor]

Although it is not snowing right now, it is expected to start again overnight.

In the Gangwon region, it is forecasted that there will be places receiving more than 40cm of snow until the day after tomorrow (Mar. 5).

Let's connect to Daegwallyeong.

Reporter Jo Yeon-joo! With heavy snowfall and more snow forecasted, we need to prepare well.

[Report]

Yes, as you can see, it is currently in a lull with the snow.

However, since yesterday (Mar. 2) afternoon, a significant amount of snow has fallen, and snow is piled up in various places on the roads.

As it gets darker, the temperature is gradually dropping.

Vehicles on the roads are driving slowly to avoid potential slipping accidents.

The heavy snow warning that was issued for the eastern coast and mountainous areas of Gangwon has been lifted this morning (Mar. 3).

The amount of snow that has fallen since yesterday includes 50cm at Hyangnobong, 44.1cm at Misiryeong, 20.6cm at Ganseong in Goseong, and 11.8cm in Gangneung.

Due to the heavy snowfall, the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters has received over 40 reports of traffic accidents and people being stranded in the snow.

Additionally, due to the heavy snow, four elementary schools and one middle school in the Taebaek area have postponed their scheduled reopening from tomorrow (Mar. 4) by one day, and ten schools in the Taebaek and Samcheok areas have delayed their start times by 1 to 2 hours.

In the Yeongdong region, more heavy snow is forecasted starting tomorrow.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that from early tomorrow until the day after tomorrow, there will be 10 to 30cm of snow, with some areas receiving more than 40cm, particularly along the eastern coast and mountainous regions.

In particular, the snow expected tomorrow is forecasted to be a heavy and wet type, known as 'wet snow', with rates exceeding 5cm per hour, so special caution is required.

Gangwon Province has activated the first stage of its disaster safety response headquarters and is deploying personnel and equipment to prepare for the impacts of the heavy snowfall.

KBS News, Jo Yeon-joo, reporting from Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province.

