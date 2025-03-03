Heavy snowfall in Gangwon Province

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Heavy snowfall has hit the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.



Some areas received more than 50 centimeters of snow overnight.



Residents were trapped by the snow and experienced inconveniences, and accidents followed.



The first report is by Jo Hyu-yeon.



[Report]



Cars are slowly making their way through the white-covered roads.



In the mountain villages, both adults and children have come out with snow shovels.



Over 3,000 snowplows were deployed to continue snow removal throughout the night.



However, in places where equipment cannot be used, people have to clear the snow manually.



Even though they keep shoveling, there seems to be no end in sight.



[Lee Hui-sook/Inje-gun, Gangwon-do: "Oh, I was really worried. So I got up in the middle of the night to look outside, and it was really coming down a lot."]



The village bus that travels between the mountain villages is also stuck and cannot be seen.



[Jeong Yeong-gyo/Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do: "It runs three times a day. It didn't come today."]



This is a village just below Misiryeong.



As you can see, the snow that fell overnight has piled up more than my hand.



With over 50cm of snow falling in the mountainous areas of Gangwon, accidents have also occurred.



Snow-covered pine trees have fallen onto buildings, tractors have slipped on snowy roads, and collisions between cars have occurred.



Three major mountain passes, including Anbandegi in Gangneung, have been closed to vehicles since last night (3.2).



[Seo Jeong-min/Goseong-gun, Gangwon-do: "When it snows here, the elders can hardly move. I'm scared because it's supposed to snow again tomorrow."]



Access to 70 hiking trails in national parks in Gangwon-do, including Seoraksan and Taebaeksan, has also been prohibited.



However, Gangwon Province and forestry authorities believe that the heavy snow will reduce concerns about large forest fires.



This is KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!