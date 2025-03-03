News 9

China's Two Sessions amid tariffs

입력 2025.03.03 (22:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As previously announced, the United States will impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting tomorrow after a one-month grace period.

However, they indicated that there is a possibility of reducing the previously stated tariff rate of 25% due to the fluid situation.

On the other hand, it seems there is no room for negotiation with China.

Starting tomorrow, an additional 10% tariff will be imposed, meaning that Chinese products will face a total of 20% tariffs since the Trump administration already began imposing a 10% tariff a month ago.

In response, China is also considering retaliatory measures against the U.S.

The Two Sessions, the largest political event in China, will begin tomorrow, and responding to the tariff war is expected to be a key agenda item.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

If the U.S. imposes an additional 10% tariff, China's retaliatory measures are expected to target American agricultural products and food.

Since China is a major importer of U.S. agricultural products, if China imposes retaliatory tariffs, American farmers and exporters will be hit hard.

[Lin Jian/Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "We will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China's legitimate interests."]

Countermeasures against the trade war initiated by Trump, including tariffs, are expected to be discussed in depth at the National People's Congress, which opens tomorrow.

Amid an overall economic downturn, there is also interest in what economic policies will be proposed.

[Liu Jieyi/Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Spokesperson: "We have the advantage of having a huge market. New consumption potential is also being rapidly unleashed."]

An economic growth target of around 5% is expected to be presented, and to achieve this, the 'replacing old with new' policy, which aims to replace outdated consumer goods, is likely to be expanded to boost domestic demand, along with the issuance of special government bonds for substantial economic stimulus.

There are also expectations for policies that significantly relax regulations to empower private big tech companies.

Last month, President Xi Jinping gathered private entrepreneurs, which can be interpreted as part of a strategy to foster advanced industries and turn the U.S.-China hegemonic competition into an opportunity.

This year's Two Sessions are drawing significant attention, as they are expected to present China's direction for national governance in the context of U.S.-China trade and strategic competition.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China's Two Sessions amid tariffs
    • 입력 2025-03-03 22:58:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

As previously announced, the United States will impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting tomorrow after a one-month grace period.

However, they indicated that there is a possibility of reducing the previously stated tariff rate of 25% due to the fluid situation.

On the other hand, it seems there is no room for negotiation with China.

Starting tomorrow, an additional 10% tariff will be imposed, meaning that Chinese products will face a total of 20% tariffs since the Trump administration already began imposing a 10% tariff a month ago.

In response, China is also considering retaliatory measures against the U.S.

The Two Sessions, the largest political event in China, will begin tomorrow, and responding to the tariff war is expected to be a key agenda item.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

If the U.S. imposes an additional 10% tariff, China's retaliatory measures are expected to target American agricultural products and food.

Since China is a major importer of U.S. agricultural products, if China imposes retaliatory tariffs, American farmers and exporters will be hit hard.

[Lin Jian/Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "We will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China's legitimate interests."]

Countermeasures against the trade war initiated by Trump, including tariffs, are expected to be discussed in depth at the National People's Congress, which opens tomorrow.

Amid an overall economic downturn, there is also interest in what economic policies will be proposed.

[Liu Jieyi/Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Spokesperson: "We have the advantage of having a huge market. New consumption potential is also being rapidly unleashed."]

An economic growth target of around 5% is expected to be presented, and to achieve this, the 'replacing old with new' policy, which aims to replace outdated consumer goods, is likely to be expanded to boost domestic demand, along with the issuance of special government bonds for substantial economic stimulus.

There are also expectations for policies that significantly relax regulations to empower private big tech companies.

Last month, President Xi Jinping gathered private entrepreneurs, which can be interpreted as part of a strategy to foster advanced industries and turn the U.S.-China hegemonic competition into an opportunity.

This year's Two Sessions are drawing significant attention, as they are expected to present China's direction for national governance in the context of U.S.-China trade and strategic competition.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…<br>“더 올까 두렵다”

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…“더 올까 두렵다”
강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…<br>5일까지 40cm 더 내려

강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…5일까지 40cm 더 내려
오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위

오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위
트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…<br>“확장 억제 공약 이행”

트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…“확장 억제 공약 이행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.