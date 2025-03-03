News 9

Trump pushes for crypto stockpile

입력 2025.03.03 (22:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The cryptocurrency market has been buzzing, with Bitcoin prices soaring following a statement from U.S. President Trump.

President Trump announced that he would strategically stockpile five cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump has made a surprise announcement that he will strategically stockpile cryptocurrencies.

He stated, "I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the world," and revealed that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and three other cryptocurrencies will be part of this strategic stockpile.

This comes eight months after he declared himself the President of Cryptocurrencies and unveiled his stockpiling plans.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/July, 2024: "The United States will be the crypto capital of the planet, and the Bitcoin superpower of the world. And we'll get it done."]

Strategic stockpiling is a concept where the government actively purchases important materials to prepare for emergencies.

Oil and gold are key strategic stockpile assets of the United States, and cryptocurrencies are now being considered as the "new gold of the digital age."

The United States is already the largest holder of Bitcoin, possessing over 200,000 Bitcoins.

The market reacted immediately.

Bitcoin has recovered to the $90,000 mark, and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum surged by as much as 60% at one point.

However, there are no specific plans yet on how much and how to stockpile these cryptocurrencies, so the market is expected to remain volatile for the time being.

Analysts suggest that the U.S. is strategically stockpiling cryptocurrencies to protect the shaky dollar hegemony.

President Trump will discuss specific measures at a cryptocurrency summit on March 7, local time.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump pushes for crypto stockpile
    • 입력 2025-03-03 22:58:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

The cryptocurrency market has been buzzing, with Bitcoin prices soaring following a statement from U.S. President Trump.

President Trump announced that he would strategically stockpile five cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump has made a surprise announcement that he will strategically stockpile cryptocurrencies.

He stated, "I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the world," and revealed that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and three other cryptocurrencies will be part of this strategic stockpile.

This comes eight months after he declared himself the President of Cryptocurrencies and unveiled his stockpiling plans.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/July, 2024: "The United States will be the crypto capital of the planet, and the Bitcoin superpower of the world. And we'll get it done."]

Strategic stockpiling is a concept where the government actively purchases important materials to prepare for emergencies.

Oil and gold are key strategic stockpile assets of the United States, and cryptocurrencies are now being considered as the "new gold of the digital age."

The United States is already the largest holder of Bitcoin, possessing over 200,000 Bitcoins.

The market reacted immediately.

Bitcoin has recovered to the $90,000 mark, and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum surged by as much as 60% at one point.

However, there are no specific plans yet on how much and how to stockpile these cryptocurrencies, so the market is expected to remain volatile for the time being.

Analysts suggest that the U.S. is strategically stockpiling cryptocurrencies to protect the shaky dollar hegemony.

President Trump will discuss specific measures at a cryptocurrency summit on March 7, local time.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…<br>“더 올까 두렵다”

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…“더 올까 두렵다”
강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…<br>5일까지 40cm 더 내려

강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…5일까지 40cm 더 내려
오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위

오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위
트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…<br>“확장 억제 공약 이행”

트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…“확장 억제 공약 이행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.