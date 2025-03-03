Cold weather and snow nationwide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Not only in Gangwon Province but across the country, we will see bad weather tomorrow (3.4).



Snow and rain are expected to fall again.



Today (3.3), it was quite windy and cold, but tomorrow is said to be even colder.



Meteorologist Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



On this holiday, citizens visiting the park have dressed in thicker clothing again.



Today's daytime temperature in Seoul was 7.1 degrees, about 8.5 degrees lower than yesterday, and Gwangju also dropped by 12 degrees.



[Cho Seung-woo/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "(Yesterday) I thought it was almost spring. I wore thin clothes, thinking of yesterday, but I should have dressed thicker...."]



The wind was also blowing strongly.



[Jeon Ye-won/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "My dog is a bit small. So my dog was swaying a lot while we were on a walk. The wind was that strong."]



As the afternoon progressed, the snow and rain mostly stopped, but cold air from the north caused the temperature to drop sharply.



Tomorrow, the daytime temperatures in most areas will be lower than today, and strong cold winds will bring a brief chill.



Tomorrow's daytime temperatures will be similar to or slightly lower than today, with Seoul at 4 degrees and Daejeon at 5 degrees.



Snow and rain will also return.



In the early morning, snow or rain will begin in the mountainous areas of Gangwon, the east coast, and Chungcheong, expanding nationwide by morning.



The expected snowfall amounts are 3 to 10 cm in Chungbuk, 3 to 8 cm in southern Gyeonggi and Ulsan, and 1 to 5 cm in the metropolitan area.



The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that as temperatures gradually drop, many areas will experience icy roads.



On the first day back to daily life after the holiday, special caution is needed to prevent road slip accidents.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!