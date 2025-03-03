News 9

Cold weather and snow nationwide

입력 2025.03.03 (22:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Not only in Gangwon Province but across the country, we will see bad weather tomorrow (3.4).

Snow and rain are expected to fall again.

Today (3.3), it was quite windy and cold, but tomorrow is said to be even colder.

Meteorologist Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

On this holiday, citizens visiting the park have dressed in thicker clothing again.

Today's daytime temperature in Seoul was 7.1 degrees, about 8.5 degrees lower than yesterday, and Gwangju also dropped by 12 degrees.

[Cho Seung-woo/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "(Yesterday) I thought it was almost spring. I wore thin clothes, thinking of yesterday, but I should have dressed thicker...."]

The wind was also blowing strongly.

[Jeon Ye-won/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "My dog is a bit small. So my dog was swaying a lot while we were on a walk. The wind was that strong."]

As the afternoon progressed, the snow and rain mostly stopped, but cold air from the north caused the temperature to drop sharply.

Tomorrow, the daytime temperatures in most areas will be lower than today, and strong cold winds will bring a brief chill.

Tomorrow's daytime temperatures will be similar to or slightly lower than today, with Seoul at 4 degrees and Daejeon at 5 degrees.

Snow and rain will also return.

In the early morning, snow or rain will begin in the mountainous areas of Gangwon, the east coast, and Chungcheong, expanding nationwide by morning.

The expected snowfall amounts are 3 to 10 cm in Chungbuk, 3 to 8 cm in southern Gyeonggi and Ulsan, and 1 to 5 cm in the metropolitan area.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that as temperatures gradually drop, many areas will experience icy roads.

On the first day back to daily life after the holiday, special caution is needed to prevent road slip accidents.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cold weather and snow nationwide
    • 입력 2025-03-03 22:58:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Not only in Gangwon Province but across the country, we will see bad weather tomorrow (3.4).

Snow and rain are expected to fall again.

Today (3.3), it was quite windy and cold, but tomorrow is said to be even colder.

Meteorologist Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

On this holiday, citizens visiting the park have dressed in thicker clothing again.

Today's daytime temperature in Seoul was 7.1 degrees, about 8.5 degrees lower than yesterday, and Gwangju also dropped by 12 degrees.

[Cho Seung-woo/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "(Yesterday) I thought it was almost spring. I wore thin clothes, thinking of yesterday, but I should have dressed thicker...."]

The wind was also blowing strongly.

[Jeon Ye-won/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "My dog is a bit small. So my dog was swaying a lot while we were on a walk. The wind was that strong."]

As the afternoon progressed, the snow and rain mostly stopped, but cold air from the north caused the temperature to drop sharply.

Tomorrow, the daytime temperatures in most areas will be lower than today, and strong cold winds will bring a brief chill.

Tomorrow's daytime temperatures will be similar to or slightly lower than today, with Seoul at 4 degrees and Daejeon at 5 degrees.

Snow and rain will also return.

In the early morning, snow or rain will begin in the mountainous areas of Gangwon, the east coast, and Chungcheong, expanding nationwide by morning.

The expected snowfall amounts are 3 to 10 cm in Chungbuk, 3 to 8 cm in southern Gyeonggi and Ulsan, and 1 to 5 cm in the metropolitan area.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that as temperatures gradually drop, many areas will experience icy roads.

On the first day back to daily life after the holiday, special caution is needed to prevent road slip accidents.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…<br>“더 올까 두렵다”

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…“더 올까 두렵다”
강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…<br>5일까지 40cm 더 내려

강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…5일까지 40cm 더 내려
오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위

오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위
트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…<br>“확장 억제 공약 이행”

트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…“확장 억제 공약 이행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.