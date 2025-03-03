School zone law enforcement lacking

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In child protection zones, also known as school zones, vehicles must come to a complete stop at crosswalks, even in the absence of traffic lights.



Following a series of related accidents, the law was amended two years ago.



As the new school year approaches, we checked to see if the law is being properly enforced on the ground.



Jeong Hae-joo reports.



[Report]



A woman holding a child's hand crosses the street.



Just as they are about to finish crossing the crosswalk, a turning vehicle strikes the woman and the child.



This woman, who was dropping her child off at school, ultimately lost her life.



Due to the repeated accidents in child protection zones, or "school zones," the law was changed to require vehicles to stop at crosswalks without traffic lights.



So, what is the situation like now, two years after the law was amended?



Pedestrians waiting to cross the street are ignored by vehicles, and in another instance, a car trying to overtake a stopped bus suddenly brakes upon spotting children.



[Eom Seung-hyun, Kim Tae-oh, Gil Do-yoon, Kim Min-jun/6th Grade Elementary School Students: "Even when we are standing there waiting to cross, they don't stop for us... It feels like they just zoom past as if they are on their way."]



When the reporters checked 50 vehicles passing through the school zone, none of them stopped at the crosswalk when there were no pedestrians.



Even when pedestrians were waiting to cross, only 2 vehicles came to a stop.



[Vehicle Driver/Voice Altered: "I've heard about it, but I don't think I've done it yet. (In the future) I will try to follow the rules..."]



Vehicle drivers must stop at the crosswalk to prevent accidents and look around.



This is crucial because shorter children may not be visible from the driver's seat, increasing the risk of accidents.



[Lee Kyung-woo/Professor, Korea Road Traffic Authority Safety Education Department: "Even if it means going a little slower, a culture of consideration and yielding must spread to ensure that children are prioritized for protection..."]



According to the National Police Agency, 32% of child traffic accidents in school zones occurred between March and May.



This is Jeong Hae-joo from KBS News.



