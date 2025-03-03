News 9

U.S. aircraft carrier visits Korea

입력 2025.03.03 (23:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 3), the U.S. aircraft carrier, making its first visit to Korea since the launch of the second Trump administration, held a public event.

The U.S. and South Korean navies emphasized that this reaffirms the United States' commitment to the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

The U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, is docked at the Busan Naval Base.

This is the first entry of a U.S. aircraft carrier into South Korea in about eight months, and the first since the Trump administration began.

The two reactors power a hull that is the height of a 24-story building and occupies an area the size of three soccer fields, carrying over 5,500 crew members.

The USS Carl Vinson carries more than 80 aircraft, including the fifth-generation stealth fighter F-35C.

That’s why it is also referred to as a 'floating military base.' During a press conference held with the flags of both countries side by side, both nations emphasized their strong alliance.

This is interpreted as a demonstration of the U.S. commitment to effectively implement its extended deterrence pledge despite the political turmoil in South Korea due to the martial law incident.

[Michael Wosje/Commander of the U.S. Navy's Carrier Strike Group One: "Our presence here in Busan shows the strong alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. Together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our alliance. We go together."]

[Lee Nam-kyu/Director of the Maritime Operations Headquarters of the Commander Republic of Korea Fleet: "The South Korean and U.S. navies will further solidify our combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea based on our strong alliance."]

While the Carl Vinson is docked, the South Korean and U.S. navies will also engage in friendly exchanges through mutual visits of ships.

It is expected that joint exercises between the South Korean and U.S. navies, or trilateral exercises involving South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, will take place in the waters near the Korean Peninsula when the Carl Vinson departs.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. aircraft carrier visits Korea
    • 입력 2025-03-03 23:06:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 3), the U.S. aircraft carrier, making its first visit to Korea since the launch of the second Trump administration, held a public event.

The U.S. and South Korean navies emphasized that this reaffirms the United States' commitment to the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

The U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, is docked at the Busan Naval Base.

This is the first entry of a U.S. aircraft carrier into South Korea in about eight months, and the first since the Trump administration began.

The two reactors power a hull that is the height of a 24-story building and occupies an area the size of three soccer fields, carrying over 5,500 crew members.

The USS Carl Vinson carries more than 80 aircraft, including the fifth-generation stealth fighter F-35C.

That’s why it is also referred to as a 'floating military base.' During a press conference held with the flags of both countries side by side, both nations emphasized their strong alliance.

This is interpreted as a demonstration of the U.S. commitment to effectively implement its extended deterrence pledge despite the political turmoil in South Korea due to the martial law incident.

[Michael Wosje/Commander of the U.S. Navy's Carrier Strike Group One: "Our presence here in Busan shows the strong alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. Together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our alliance. We go together."]

[Lee Nam-kyu/Director of the Maritime Operations Headquarters of the Commander Republic of Korea Fleet: "The South Korean and U.S. navies will further solidify our combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea based on our strong alliance."]

While the Carl Vinson is docked, the South Korean and U.S. navies will also engage in friendly exchanges through mutual visits of ships.

It is expected that joint exercises between the South Korean and U.S. navies, or trilateral exercises involving South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, will take place in the waters near the Korean Peninsula when the Carl Vinson departs.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin reporting.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…<br>“더 올까 두렵다”

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…“더 올까 두렵다”
강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…<br>5일까지 40cm 더 내려

강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…5일까지 40cm 더 내려
오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위

오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위
트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…<br>“확장 억제 공약 이행”

트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…“확장 억제 공약 이행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.