U.S. aircraft carrier visits Korea

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 3), the U.S. aircraft carrier, making its first visit to Korea since the launch of the second Trump administration, held a public event.



The U.S. and South Korean navies emphasized that this reaffirms the United States' commitment to the South Korea-U.S. alliance.



Yoon Jin reports.



[Report]



The U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, is docked at the Busan Naval Base.



This is the first entry of a U.S. aircraft carrier into South Korea in about eight months, and the first since the Trump administration began.



The two reactors power a hull that is the height of a 24-story building and occupies an area the size of three soccer fields, carrying over 5,500 crew members.



The USS Carl Vinson carries more than 80 aircraft, including the fifth-generation stealth fighter F-35C.



That’s why it is also referred to as a 'floating military base.' During a press conference held with the flags of both countries side by side, both nations emphasized their strong alliance.



This is interpreted as a demonstration of the U.S. commitment to effectively implement its extended deterrence pledge despite the political turmoil in South Korea due to the martial law incident.



[Michael Wosje/Commander of the U.S. Navy's Carrier Strike Group One: "Our presence here in Busan shows the strong alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. Together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to our alliance. We go together."]



[Lee Nam-kyu/Director of the Maritime Operations Headquarters of the Commander Republic of Korea Fleet: "The South Korean and U.S. navies will further solidify our combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea based on our strong alliance."]



While the Carl Vinson is docked, the South Korean and U.S. navies will also engage in friendly exchanges through mutual visits of ships.



It is expected that joint exercises between the South Korean and U.S. navies, or trilateral exercises involving South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, will take place in the waters near the Korean Peninsula when the Carl Vinson departs.



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin reporting.



