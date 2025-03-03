News 9

Zelensky seeks talks with Trump

입력 2025.03.03 (23:06)

[Anchor]

Ukrainian President Zelensky, who had a public confrontation with U.S. President Trump, is now seeking to mend relations.

He expressed a desire to meet with President Trump again.

However, the U.S. is suggesting the need for a change in Ukraine's government.

This is KBS correspondent Lee Hwa-jin in Paris.

[Report]

After concluding the European summit, President Zelensky proposed a dialogue with U.S. President Trump.

He stated that he believes relations with the U.S. will continue and that he is willing to sign the mineral agreement that the U.S. desires.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Whatever happened before, we are constructive. If we agree that an agreement on mineral trade with the U.S. will be signed, we are ready to sign on our side."]

However, Zelensky reiterated that a firm security guarantee is needed first in response to the U.S. demand for an immediate ceasefire with Russia.

Europe is also stepping in to resolve the situation.

At the summit, it was decided to significantly increase defense spending and for Europe to take a leading role in Ukraine's security.

However, this comes with the condition that U.S. support is essential.

[Keir Starmer/UK Prime Minister: "'The Coalition of the Willing' is on the basis that this is a plan that we will work with, with the U.S., and that it will have U.S. backing. That is why I spoke to President Trump last night."]

The White House has raised the pressure level.

It suggested that dialogue with Russia should be possible and even hinted at the need for a change in Ukraine's government.

[Mike Waltz/U.S. National Security Advisor/CNN Interview: "We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war."]

Russian President Putin has not made any significant statements, but foreign media reported that the heated discussions at the White House represent a significant victory for Russia over any military operation.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

