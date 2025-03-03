Lawyer misconduct continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There have been repeated incidents of lawyers misappropriating state compensation and using clients' deposited funds for personal living expenses.



However, the disciplinary actions taken by the association against these lawyers are quite insufficient.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae has the story.



[Report]



A village in Gwangju Metropolitan City has suffered from military airport noise for decades.



238 residents filed a lawsuit against the state and received a compensation ruling of 320 million won in May of last year.



However, 65 residents have still not received their compensation of 77 million won.



The lawyer representing the lawsuit received the compensation on behalf of the residents but did not distribute it to some of them.



When the lawyer failed to keep the promise to pay by the end of last year, the residents filed a complaint for embezzlement.



[Moon Byeong-il/Former Chair of Deokheung-dong Residents' Council, Gwangju : "This is a significant amount of money for our village residents. It's not easy to earn a living from farming."]



Another lawyer in Gwangju was referred to the prosecution for embezzlement after failing to return the deposited funds to a client.



This lawyer is accused of using the 80 million won in deposited funds received from winning a property return lawsuit for personal living expenses.



Despite the ongoing misconduct by lawyers, the Korean Bar Association, which has the authority to discipline, has only imposed fines and reprimands in 78% of the 33 disciplinary actions taken since May of last year.



[Han Sang-hee/Co-representative of the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy/Honorary Professor at Konkuk University Law School: "There is a need to establish proper sentencing guidelines and to impose disciplinary actions that can secure public trust."]



There are over 30,000 practicing lawyers nationwide.



As the number has doubled in the past decade, there are increasing calls for appropriate self-regulatory efforts.



This is KBS News Kim Jeong-dae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!