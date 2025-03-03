Ex-President Park stresses unity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Park Geun-hye urged the leadership of the People Power Party to unite for the future of the nation.



She also expressed her heavy heart regarding President Yoon's imprisonment, but the Democratic Party criticized it as a blatant message aimed at its fervent supporters.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



The leadership of the People Power Party met with former President Park Geun-hye.



During the hour-long meeting, former President Park inquired about President Yoon's well-being and urged unity within the ruling party.



[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "(She said,) 'I feel heavy-hearted about President Yoon Suk Yeol being imprisoned in a detention center, and I hope the ruling party can unite for the future of the nation.'"]



Former President Park also repeatedly asked the ruling party to show responsibility for people's livelihoods, especially given the difficult economic situation.



She mentioned that "it is not desirable for the ruling party's leader to take a strong stance and confront every issue," which has been interpreted as a reference to former leader Han Dong-hoon.



Regarding the impeachment trial of President Yoon, she expressed concern that "there is a possibility of national division" and that "I am very worried that the situation may become difficult due to the confrontation between both sides."



The Democratic Party criticized the content of the meeting today (Mar. 3), stating that it was "just a blatant message aimed at fervent supporters."



They warned that if the ruling party returns to being a conservative party of Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, it will be thoroughly rejected by the public.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!