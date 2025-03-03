News 9

Hyundai Steel strike over bonuses

입력 2025.03.03 (23:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hyundai Steel, the second-largest steel company in the country, has been continuing a partial workplace closure since the end of last month.

In a challenging environment for the steel industry, labor and management are at odds over performance bonuses.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the details.

[Report]

Access to the internal facilities of the factory is restricted by control lines.

The product storage area is empty.

This is Hyundai Steel's steel mill in Dangjin, Chungnam.

It is where 70% of cold-rolled steel sheets used in automobiles are produced, but operations have been halted since Feb. 24.

The company implemented a partial workplace closure in response to the union's strike.

This is the first time since Hyundai Steel's establishment.

The issue began with the amount of performance bonuses for 2024.

The company proposed an average performance bonus of 26.5 million won per person.

They stated that last year's operating profit, which was 1.6 trillion won three years ago, has dropped to one-fifth of that amount, leaving them unable to pay more.

On the other hand, the union insists that the 2024 performance bonuses should be based on the operating profit of 2023.

It is reported that they are demanding performance bonuses in the range of 40 million won per person.

[Myung Hee-seung/Chairman of the Metal Workers' Union Hyundai Steel Dangjin Hysco: "(Hyundai Steel) did not surpass the performance bonuses of Hyundai Motor and Kia, even when it had higher operating profits per person than Kia. Yet, they are setting our performance bonuses lower than those of companies that reported losses in 2023...."]

The steel industry faces a tough outlook this year, with excess supply from China and the 25% tariff on imports from U.S. President Trump.

[Kim Sung-hee/Adjunct Professor at Korea University Labor Studies Graduate School: "The impact of the economic downturn is becoming more serious, to the point that even large companies are starting restructuring. Therefore, labor disputes like this are likely to escalate."]

Since the union's partial strike last month, Hyundai Steel estimates its losses to be at least 25.4 billion won.

Although the union has postponed its planned general strike, it seems that the partial strike will continue, and the company is expected to maintain the workplace closure for the time being.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hyundai Steel strike over bonuses
    • 입력 2025-03-03 23:24:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hyundai Steel, the second-largest steel company in the country, has been continuing a partial workplace closure since the end of last month.

In a challenging environment for the steel industry, labor and management are at odds over performance bonuses.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the details.

[Report]

Access to the internal facilities of the factory is restricted by control lines.

The product storage area is empty.

This is Hyundai Steel's steel mill in Dangjin, Chungnam.

It is where 70% of cold-rolled steel sheets used in automobiles are produced, but operations have been halted since Feb. 24.

The company implemented a partial workplace closure in response to the union's strike.

This is the first time since Hyundai Steel's establishment.

The issue began with the amount of performance bonuses for 2024.

The company proposed an average performance bonus of 26.5 million won per person.

They stated that last year's operating profit, which was 1.6 trillion won three years ago, has dropped to one-fifth of that amount, leaving them unable to pay more.

On the other hand, the union insists that the 2024 performance bonuses should be based on the operating profit of 2023.

It is reported that they are demanding performance bonuses in the range of 40 million won per person.

[Myung Hee-seung/Chairman of the Metal Workers' Union Hyundai Steel Dangjin Hysco: "(Hyundai Steel) did not surpass the performance bonuses of Hyundai Motor and Kia, even when it had higher operating profits per person than Kia. Yet, they are setting our performance bonuses lower than those of companies that reported losses in 2023...."]

The steel industry faces a tough outlook this year, with excess supply from China and the 25% tariff on imports from U.S. President Trump.

[Kim Sung-hee/Adjunct Professor at Korea University Labor Studies Graduate School: "The impact of the economic downturn is becoming more serious, to the point that even large companies are starting restructuring. Therefore, labor disputes like this are likely to escalate."]

Since the union's partial strike last month, Hyundai Steel estimates its losses to be at least 25.4 billion won.

Although the union has postponed its planned general strike, it seems that the partial strike will continue, and the company is expected to maintain the workplace closure for the time being.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.
김채린
김채린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…<br>“더 올까 두렵다”

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…“더 올까 두렵다”
강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…<br>5일까지 40cm 더 내려

강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…5일까지 40cm 더 내려
오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위

오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위
트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…<br>“확장 억제 공약 이행”

트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…“확장 억제 공약 이행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.