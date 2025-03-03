Hyundai Steel strike over bonuses

동영상 고정 취소

Hyundai Steel, the second-largest steel company in the country, has been continuing a partial workplace closure since the end of last month.



In a challenging environment for the steel industry, labor and management are at odds over performance bonuses.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the details.



Access to the internal facilities of the factory is restricted by control lines.



The product storage area is empty.



This is Hyundai Steel's steel mill in Dangjin, Chungnam.



It is where 70% of cold-rolled steel sheets used in automobiles are produced, but operations have been halted since Feb. 24.



The company implemented a partial workplace closure in response to the union's strike.



This is the first time since Hyundai Steel's establishment.



The issue began with the amount of performance bonuses for 2024.



The company proposed an average performance bonus of 26.5 million won per person.



They stated that last year's operating profit, which was 1.6 trillion won three years ago, has dropped to one-fifth of that amount, leaving them unable to pay more.



On the other hand, the union insists that the 2024 performance bonuses should be based on the operating profit of 2023.



It is reported that they are demanding performance bonuses in the range of 40 million won per person.



[Myung Hee-seung/Chairman of the Metal Workers' Union Hyundai Steel Dangjin Hysco: "(Hyundai Steel) did not surpass the performance bonuses of Hyundai Motor and Kia, even when it had higher operating profits per person than Kia. Yet, they are setting our performance bonuses lower than those of companies that reported losses in 2023...."]



The steel industry faces a tough outlook this year, with excess supply from China and the 25% tariff on imports from U.S. President Trump.



[Kim Sung-hee/Adjunct Professor at Korea University Labor Studies Graduate School: "The impact of the economic downturn is becoming more serious, to the point that even large companies are starting restructuring. Therefore, labor disputes like this are likely to escalate."]



Since the union's partial strike last month, Hyundai Steel estimates its losses to be at least 25.4 billion won.



Although the union has postponed its planned general strike, it seems that the partial strike will continue, and the company is expected to maintain the workplace closure for the time being.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



