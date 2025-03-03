News 9

Pressure on Choi over nominee Ma

[Anchor]

The pressure from both the ruling and opposition parties on Acting President Choi Sang-mok regarding the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk continues.

The Democratic Party has announced that it will boycott the National Policy Council until the nominee is appointed, while the People Power Party urged not to be swayed and to reject the appointment.

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party declared its absence just before the second National Policy Council meeting.

They raised concerns over Acting President Choi Sang-mok's failure to immediately appoint nominee Ma Eun-hyuk despite the Constitutional Court's decision.

Today (Mar. 3), they escalated their stance by stating they would refuse to participate in the National Policy Council until the nominee is appointed.

However, they left room for consideration by stating they would wait and see Acting President Choi's decisions at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 4).

[Kim Yoon-deok/Democratic Party, Secretary General: "It is important to address the pressing issues, especially the supplementary budget, through the National Policy Council, so we plan to patiently observe Acting President Choi Sang-mok's actions, engage in dialogue, and take a stand."]

Within the party, there were comments that there are sufficient grounds for impeachment against Acting President Choi, and that they are contemplating the political implications.

The People Power Party demanded that Acting President Choi not be swayed by the opposition's intimidation and reject the appointment of nominee Ma.

"The political chaos of impeachment trials should not be exacerbated by the reckless appointment of a Constitutional Court Justice," they stated.

They also repeatedly pointed out that nominee Ma is from the Korean Law Research Group, which has raised concerns about political bias.

[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Decisions that could exacerbate controversy should be made cautiously. The most important thing is national unity and the development and recovery of constitutional governance."]

They demanded an apology from the Democratic Party for cancelling the National Policy Council, citing pressing issues such as the supplementary budget and national pension.

Acting President Choi has been tight-lipped about the appointment of nominee Ma, but it is reported that he will gather opinions from Cabinet members before tomorrow's meeting.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

