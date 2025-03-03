KT Wiz's bold gamble
The professional baseball team KT Wiz is preparing a bold strategy during their training camp in Japan.
They are utilizing third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun as a versatile fielder and slugger Kang Baek-ho as a catcher.
Reporter Ham Woo-rim has the story from Okinawa.
[Report]
The 38-year-old veteran third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun is noticeably focusing on shortstop training near second base.
Hwang Jae-gyun participated in a practice game as a shortstop, a position considered the most challenging for infielders, but he showcased clean defensive skills.
Hwang is also transforming into a left fielder, taking on the role of a versatile player who can cover both infield and outfield positions.
After shortstop Shim Woo-jun left for Hanwha Eagles in the free agency market, KT Wiz acquired third baseman Heo Kyung-min for a hefty sum, which naturally led to Hwang Jae-gyun stepping into various positions, including shortstop, where there was a gap in the lineup.
[Hwang Jae-gyun/KT Wiz: "I think it's natural for me to give up my position since (third baseman Heo Kyung-min) is better defensively than I am, and I believe the first step to surviving is to move to an open defensive spot and make it my own."]
KT's manager Lee Kang-cheol is also preparing another secret weapon.
That is Kang Baek-ho as the leadoff catcher.
By alternating with Jang Sung-woo as the catcher, he is to manage Kang's stamina while positioning him, who hit 26 home runs last year, in the leadoff position to maximize his destructive power.
[Kang Baek-ho/KT: "The very act of challenging a new position is meaningful. I plan to approach it with the mindset of showing a stable performance as a catcher."]
All eyes are on KT's bold experiment to see if it could become a game changer in the landscape of professional baseball this season.
This is Ham Woo-rim from KBS News in Okinawa.
