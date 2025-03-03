News 9

Samsung Fire ends KB Insurance streak

입력 2025.03.03 (23:52)

[Anchor]

In professional volleyball, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance halted KB Insurance's dream of their first 10-game winning streak, led by the outstanding performance of joker Kim Woo-jin and Maksim's serving show.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

In the early part of the third set, with Fazli injured and Maksim also uncertain.

Coach Kim Sang-woo's substitution of Kim Woo-jin was a masterstroke.

Kim Woo-jin, who delivered powerful back-row attacks to the opponent's court, recorded an attack success rate close to 90% in just the third set, filling the gap left by the foreign attacker.

And in the tight situation of the fifth set, Maksim's powerful serving show unfolded again as he returned to the court.

His sharp serves left veteran libero Jeong Min-soo unable to move.

[Commentary: "Maksim, who had not been performing well until now, ignites at a crucial moment!"]

Maksim successfully landed three consecutive serve aces, leaving coach Kim Sang-woo laughing in surprise, and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance held on to the lead to stop KB Insurance’s 10-game winning streak with a 3-2 set score.

[Kim Woo-jin/Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance: "Our entire team worked really hard to win. I’m so happy that our efforts paid off."]

KB Insurance, whose unbeaten streak at their temporary home court, Kyungmin University Gymnasium, ended, failed to move up to second place.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

김화영
김화영 기자

많이 본 뉴스

청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

