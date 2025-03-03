News 9

ATS Nextrade to launch tomorrow

입력 2025.03.03 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Starting tomorrow (Mar. 4), domestic stock trading will be possible before and after working hours.

This is because an alternative trading system will launch, enabling stock trading from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu will tell us what changes are expected.

[Report]

The domestic stock market opens at 9 AM and closes at 3:30 PM.

This is a significant barrier for office workers who invest.

[Lee Do-hang/Gwanak-gu, Seoul: "Even if I trade while going to the bathroom or takinga break, trading requires immdiate response, so it has been quite difficult."]

The alternative trading system, Nextrade, which opens tomorrow, focuses on extending trading hours.

Trading will be available from 8 AM to 8 PM.

The buying and selling methods are the same as the regular trading system.

Competitive effects are also expected.

If you agree to use the alternative trading system, your brokerage will automatically execute trades at the better price between the two systems.

[Kim Hak-soo/Nextrade CEO: "Considering the likelihood of trade execution and total trading costs, we place orders at the most favorable location. You don't have to worry about it."]

The number of tradable stocks will start with 10 and increase to 800 by next month.

It is important to note that price volatility may increase.

[Hwang Se-woon/Senior Researcher, Korea Capital Market Institute: "In the initial stage, price volatility in the pre-market or after-market may be relatively higher than during regular trading hours. Unnecessary price distortions may occur."]

The alternative trading system will open starting tomorrow.

However, for the time being, only domestic stock trading will be allowed, and trading of products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be permitted later.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ATS Nextrade to launch tomorrow
    • 입력 2025-03-03 23:53:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Starting tomorrow (Mar. 4), domestic stock trading will be possible before and after working hours.

This is because an alternative trading system will launch, enabling stock trading from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu will tell us what changes are expected.

[Report]

The domestic stock market opens at 9 AM and closes at 3:30 PM.

This is a significant barrier for office workers who invest.

[Lee Do-hang/Gwanak-gu, Seoul: "Even if I trade while going to the bathroom or takinga break, trading requires immdiate response, so it has been quite difficult."]

The alternative trading system, Nextrade, which opens tomorrow, focuses on extending trading hours.

Trading will be available from 8 AM to 8 PM.

The buying and selling methods are the same as the regular trading system.

Competitive effects are also expected.

If you agree to use the alternative trading system, your brokerage will automatically execute trades at the better price between the two systems.

[Kim Hak-soo/Nextrade CEO: "Considering the likelihood of trade execution and total trading costs, we place orders at the most favorable location. You don't have to worry about it."]

The number of tradable stocks will start with 10 and increase to 800 by next month.

It is important to note that price volatility may increase.

[Hwang Se-woon/Senior Researcher, Korea Capital Market Institute: "In the initial stage, price volatility in the pre-market or after-market may be relatively higher than during regular trading hours. Unnecessary price distortions may occur."]

The alternative trading system will open starting tomorrow.

However, for the time being, only domestic stock trading will be allowed, and trading of products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be permitted later.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…<br>“더 올까 두렵다”

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…“더 올까 두렵다”
강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…<br>5일까지 40cm 더 내려

강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…5일까지 40cm 더 내려
오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위

오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위
트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…<br>“확장 억제 공약 이행”

트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…“확장 억제 공약 이행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.