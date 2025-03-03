ATS Nextrade to launch tomorrow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting tomorrow (Mar. 4), domestic stock trading will be possible before and after working hours.



This is because an alternative trading system will launch, enabling stock trading from 8 AM to 8 PM.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu will tell us what changes are expected.



[Report]



The domestic stock market opens at 9 AM and closes at 3:30 PM.



This is a significant barrier for office workers who invest.



[Lee Do-hang/Gwanak-gu, Seoul: "Ev en if I trade while going to the bathroom or takinga break, t rading requires immdiate response, so it has been quite difficult."]



The alternative trading system, Nextrade, which opens tomorrow, focuses on extending trading hours.



Trading will be available from 8 AM to 8 PM.



The buying and selling methods are the same as the regular trading system.



Competitive effects are also expected.



If you agree to use the alternative trading system, your brokerage will automatically execute trades at the better price between the two systems.



[Kim Hak-soo/Nextrade CEO: "Considering the likelihood of trade execution and total trading costs, we place orders at the most favorable location. You don't have to worry about it."]



The number of tradable stocks will start with 10 and increase to 800 by next month.



It is important to note that price volatility may increase.



[Hwang Se-woon/Senior Researcher, Korea Capital Market Institute: "In the initial stage, price volatility in the pre-market or after-market may be relatively higher than during regular trading hours. Unnecessary price distortions may occur."]



The alternative trading system will open starting tomorrow.



However, for the time being, only domestic stock trading will be allowed, and trading of products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be permitted later.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!