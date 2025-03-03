K League faces turf issues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The K League is struggling with turf issues right from the start of the season.



Seoul's Lingard even collapsed due to the uneven grass.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



In the middle of the first half, Seoul's Lingard suddenly fell onto the ground, expressing pain.



It was just a simple movement of changing direction, but his foot got caught in the grass, almost leading to a serious injury.



Due to the uneven grass, players were unable to perform at their best.



The scene created by the dribbling expert Moon Seon-min was the most impressive, but even he lost his balance and fell at the last moment.



Despite the chilly weather, 25,000 spectators filled the stands, but they were left disappointed by the underwhelming performance.



[Moon Seon-min/Seoul: "The weather is cold, and if the grass is hard or uneven, there is a lot of concern about injuries."]



Due to the early season start in mid-February, the grass hasn’t had enough time to root properly, and K-League stadiums are facing challenges.



The decline in game performance is evident, with the lowest scoring recorded in the past five years for Round 3 games.



The K-League's most successful team, Jeonbuk, faced embarrassment after receiving a failed grass inspection from the AFC, forcing them to search for a replacement venue.



This could also impact the bid to host the 2031 Asian Cup, making it necessary for the Football Association to come up with fundamental measures.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



