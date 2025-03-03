BNK Sum defeats Samsung Life
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In the tightly contested fourth quarter, BNK's Park Hye-jin hit two consecutive three-pointers.
When the opposing defense focused on the perimeter, she successfully scored with a turning shot using her individual skills.
With Park Hye-jin contributing 21 points including 4 three-pointers, BNK overwhelmed Samsung Life, who managed only 3 three-pointers, with 11 high-quality three-pointers.
BNK defeated Samsung Life 66 to 57, brightening their prospects for advancing to the championship finals.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- BNK Sum defeats Samsung Life
-
- 입력 2025-03-03 23:53:30
In the tightly contested fourth quarter, BNK's Park Hye-jin hit two consecutive three-pointers.
When the opposing defense focused on the perimeter, she successfully scored with a turning shot using her individual skills.
With Park Hye-jin contributing 21 points including 4 three-pointers, BNK overwhelmed Samsung Life, who managed only 3 three-pointers, with 11 high-quality three-pointers.
BNK defeated Samsung Life 66 to 57, brightening their prospects for advancing to the championship finals.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.