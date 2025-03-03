BNK Sum defeats Samsung Life

동영상 고정 취소

In the women's basketball playoffs, BNK Sum secured a victory against Samsung Life Blueminx with the impressive performance of Park Hye-jin, who scored 21 points including 4 three-pointers.



In the tightly contested fourth quarter, BNK's Park Hye-jin hit two consecutive three-pointers.



When the opposing defense focused on the perimeter, she successfully scored with a turning shot using her individual skills.



With Park Hye-jin contributing 21 points including 4 three-pointers, BNK overwhelmed Samsung Life, who managed only 3 three-pointers, with 11 high-quality three-pointers.



BNK defeated Samsung Life 66 to 57, brightening their prospects for advancing to the championship finals.



