News 9

BNK Sum defeats Samsung Life

입력 2025.03.03 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

In the women's basketball playoffs, BNK Sum secured a victory against Samsung Life Blueminx with the impressive performance of Park Hye-jin, who scored 21 points including 4 three-pointers.

In the tightly contested fourth quarter, BNK's Park Hye-jin hit two consecutive three-pointers.

When the opposing defense focused on the perimeter, she successfully scored with a turning shot using her individual skills.

With Park Hye-jin contributing 21 points including 4 three-pointers, BNK overwhelmed Samsung Life, who managed only 3 three-pointers, with 11 high-quality three-pointers.

BNK defeated Samsung Life 66 to 57, brightening their prospects for advancing to the championship finals.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • BNK Sum defeats Samsung Life
    • 입력 2025-03-03 23:53:30
    News 9
In the women's basketball playoffs, BNK Sum secured a victory against Samsung Life Blueminx with the impressive performance of Park Hye-jin, who scored 21 points including 4 three-pointers.

In the tightly contested fourth quarter, BNK's Park Hye-jin hit two consecutive three-pointers.

When the opposing defense focused on the perimeter, she successfully scored with a turning shot using her individual skills.

With Park Hye-jin contributing 21 points including 4 three-pointers, BNK overwhelmed Samsung Life, who managed only 3 three-pointers, with 11 high-quality three-pointers.

BNK defeated Samsung Life 66 to 57, brightening their prospects for advancing to the championship finals.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…<br>“더 올까 두렵다”

50cm 넘는 폭설에 사고·불편 속출…“더 올까 두렵다”
강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…<br>5일까지 40cm 더 내려

강원 영동 폭설 소강 상태…5일까지 40cm 더 내려
오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위

오늘 전국에 눈·비…찬 바람에 반짝 추위
트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…<br>“확장 억제 공약 이행”

트럼프 2기 첫 미 항모 입항…“확장 억제 공약 이행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.