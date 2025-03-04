[News Today] WRANGLING OVER COURT APPOINTMENT

[LEAD]

Pressure mounts on acting President Choi Sang-mok over the appointment of Constitutional Court nominee Ma Eun-hyuk. The Democratic Party threatens to boycott state consultations until Ma is appointed. Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party urges Choi to stand firm and reject the nomination.



[REPORT]

The main opposition Democratic Party declared a boycott just before the second meeting of a three-way consultative body to discuss state affairs that also involves the government.



The DP took issue with acting President Choi Sang-mok's failure to immediately appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk even despite a related court ruling.



It vowed to boycott the consultative session until Ma is appointed.



Kim Yun-duk/ DP secretary general

Handling pending issues especially the budget is important, so we will observe Choi's action, exercise patience and engage in dialogue and fight.



Within the DP, some go even further to say there are sufficient grounds to impeach Choi and it's being comtemplated.



Meanwhile the ruling People Power Party has urged Choi not to be intimidated by the opposition's threats and that he should refuse appointing Ma.



It said the political chaos resulting from President Yoon’s impeachment trial must not worsen with a reckless court appointment.



The PPP also continued to raise concern with the nominee's disputed political standing.



Park Soo-min / Floor spokesperson, PPP

Decisions with potential controversial side effects must be carefully thought out.

Public unity and advancing, restoring constitutional order is most important.



It also demanded an apology from the DP over its boycott of the consultation channel noting a pile of pending state affairs that need to be dealt with including the extra budget and pension reform.



Meanwhile acting President Choi has not said much about Ma's appointment.