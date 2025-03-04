[News Today] ALTERNATIVE STOCK EXCHANGE DEBUTS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Starting today, trading domestic stocks is now possible both before work and after hours. This comes with the debut of a new alternative trading system, operating from 8AM to 8PM.
[REPORT]
The domestic stock market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 3:30 p.m., which is inconvenient for investors with jobs.
Lee Do-hang / Seoul resident
To react immediately, I need to trade stocks during breaks at work. It's very inconvenient.
The first alternative stock exchange in Korea, named Nextrade, debuted on Tuesday, with longer trading hours.
Investors can trade stocks between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The trading method is the same as on the regular trading system.
It is expected to spark competition between the two exchanges.
If investors give their consent to use Nextrade, securities companies will direct their orders to the exchange that offers more favorable prices.
Kim Hak-soo / CEO, Nextrade
Orders are placed where execution is most likely and total costs are lowest.
No need to weigh them.
The number of tradable items will be expanded from the initial 10 to as many as 800 next month.
But investors should watch for higher price volatility.
Hwang Sei-woon / Korea Capital Market Institute
In the early stages, price volatility may be higher in pre-market and after-hours
trading, potentially causing price distortions.
For the time being only domestic stocks will be allowed on Nextrade.
Exchange-traded funds will be permitted later.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ALTERNATIVE STOCK EXCHANGE DEBUTS
-
- 입력 2025-03-04 15:20:51
- 수정2025-03-04 15:21:43
[LEAD]
Starting today, trading domestic stocks is now possible both before work and after hours. This comes with the debut of a new alternative trading system, operating from 8AM to 8PM.
[REPORT]
The domestic stock market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 3:30 p.m., which is inconvenient for investors with jobs.
Lee Do-hang / Seoul resident
To react immediately, I need to trade stocks during breaks at work. It's very inconvenient.
The first alternative stock exchange in Korea, named Nextrade, debuted on Tuesday, with longer trading hours.
Investors can trade stocks between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The trading method is the same as on the regular trading system.
It is expected to spark competition between the two exchanges.
If investors give their consent to use Nextrade, securities companies will direct their orders to the exchange that offers more favorable prices.
Kim Hak-soo / CEO, Nextrade
Orders are placed where execution is most likely and total costs are lowest.
No need to weigh them.
The number of tradable items will be expanded from the initial 10 to as many as 800 next month.
But investors should watch for higher price volatility.
Hwang Sei-woon / Korea Capital Market Institute
In the early stages, price volatility may be higher in pre-market and after-hours
trading, potentially causing price distortions.
For the time being only domestic stocks will be allowed on Nextrade.
Exchange-traded funds will be permitted later.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.