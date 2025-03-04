[News Today] ALTERNATIVE STOCK EXCHANGE DEBUTS

News Today





[LEAD]

Starting today, trading domestic stocks is now possible both before work and after hours. This comes with the debut of a new alternative trading system, operating from 8AM to 8PM.



[REPORT]

The domestic stock market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 3:30 p.m., which is inconvenient for investors with jobs.



Lee Do-hang / Seoul resident

To react immediately, I need to trade stocks during breaks at work. It's very inconvenient.



The first alternative stock exchange in Korea, named Nextrade, debuted on Tuesday, with longer trading hours.



Investors can trade stocks between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.



The trading method is the same as on the regular trading system.



It is expected to spark competition between the two exchanges.



If investors give their consent to use Nextrade, securities companies will direct their orders to the exchange that offers more favorable prices.



Kim Hak-soo / CEO, Nextrade

Orders are placed where execution is most likely and total costs are lowest.

No need to weigh them.



The number of tradable items will be expanded from the initial 10 to as many as 800 next month.



But investors should watch for higher price volatility.



Hwang Sei-woon / Korea Capital Market Institute

In the early stages, price volatility may be higher in pre-market and after-hours

trading, potentially causing price distortions.



For the time being only domestic stocks will be allowed on Nextrade.

Exchange-traded funds will be permitted later.