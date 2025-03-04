[News Today] SEPARATE MED EDUCATION POSSIBLE?
[LEAD]
Medical students are still not back at school opposing the government's decision to increase medical school admission quotas, and it looks like this will disrupt classes again this semester. Even as some return, the challenge of teaching both the students that enrolled in 2024 and 2025 together has forced the government to step in with a plan.
[REPORT]
Most of the 3,000 medical students who enrolled last year continue their collective leave of absence.
If they return, they will be part of 7,500 students, including 4,500 new freshmen, who will be taking the same freshman course.
With overlapping state exams and residency training schedules, the medical community has called for countermeasures.
Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education (Feb. 18)
Many are demanding separate education for students enrolled in 2024 and 2025
such as through class and time divisions.
The education ministry is considering the option of having students enrolled last year to graduate one semester early.
Other possible measures include shortening their curriculum or having students enrolled this year to take one semester off.
Once respective decisions are reached by individual universities, students enrolled in 2024 will graduate one semester early in August 2030.
When classes are cut back, this naturally raises concerns about lower quality of education.
Resigned 2nd year trainee doctor / (VOICE MODIFIED)
There are basic lessons to be learned over 6 years, but students doubt if this
education is adequate.
Regardless of the decision, student who entered in 2024 or 2025 will inevitably share some courses.
There's also the lingering issue of shortage of beds and faculty for training.
Prof. Choi Joong-kook / Chungbuk Nat'l Univ. College of Medicine
With key clinical professors resigning, the question is how much of their role can be filled by new professors.
The ministry, which planned to lay out relevant measures by February, has delayed the announcement, citing the need for more communication.
