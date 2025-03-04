[News Today] IMPORTS NOT HELPING CABBAGE PRICE

[LEAD]

Even after the peak seasons of kimjang and the Seollal holiday, the cost of a single cabbage remains high, soaring above 5,000 won. The government has ramped up imports from China in response, yet prices stubbornly refuse to drop.



[REPORT]

A produce auction held at night at the Garak Market in Seoul.



Napa cabbages produced in China have been up for sale since last month.



They are smaller and lighter than cabbages produced in Korea.



Cabbage auctioneer/

This is S. Korean cabbage. This is Chinese. The former weighs at least 3 kilograms.



They are sold for a price that is about half the price for lowest-grade Korean cabbages.



They are cheaper, since the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation purchases Chinese napa cabbages by paying premiums and putting them up for auction.



Official at Agro-Fisheries, Food Trade Corp./ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Instead of focusing on prices, it's worth noting the quality. When there's severe

shortage of domestic cabbages, it would be better to consume Chinese ones.



Even though the annual kimchi-making kimjang season and the Lunar New Year holiday have passed, consumer prices of napa cabbages and radishes remain high.



It is due to a supply shortage continuing since last summer.



Imports of Chinese cabbage jumped 25 times last year.



But the price of domestically produced cabbages had not stabilized - a reason why Chinese imports were auctioned at Garak Market. But, it had little effect on cabbage prices.



Essentially, radishes and cabbages bought from China cannot replace domestic produce.



Kim Sang-gyom/ Cabbage wholesaler

We recommend Chinese cabbages but vendors are not interested. They're not in

demand because restaurants, vendors want to make kimchi with domestic ones.



There are lingering concerns that cabbages will likely be in short supply until April when spring cabbages hit the market.



The government says it is encouraging kimchi-making companies to release to the wholesale market the cabbages they have stocked up.