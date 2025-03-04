News Today

[News Today] AI HELPS HEARING-IMPAIRED IDOL GROUP

[LEAD]
AI is becoming a vital tool for people with disabilities. Recently, AI has enabled teenagers with developmental disabilities to write lyrics, which was later sung by an idol group with hearing impairments.

[REPORT]
"I won’t give up. Even if I fall, I’ll get back up."

A dreamlike AI image conveying a message of hope.

This song is performed by an idol group comprised of those with hearing impairments.

Big Ocean/ Hearing-impaired idol group
Attention! We are Big Ocean. Nice to meet you.

Despite their hearing impairments, they could sing and release a song thanks to AI.

Hyun-jin/ Big Ocean
With AI technology, we could produce a more natural voice to release the song.

Unlike previous editing techniques that only could make partial modifications to the original recording,

AI created a model trained on the singer’s voice to generate a new song that closely matches their natural tone.

As a result, the album is as good as a one sung by those with no hearing impairment.

Choo Heon-soo/ AI music production firm
Each person has a different voice tone, AI even learns such details.

The album was more meaningful as it was also produced by those with disabilities and with the help of AI.

With the help of AI, the album cover was designed by visually impaired teenagers and the lyrics were written by youth with developmental disorders.

Park Jong-kwon/ Lyricist of ‘brighT’
I can easily write thanks to AI.

Kim Dae-hyun/ SK Telecom
With more opportunities to learn AI, students with disabilities can fully showcase
their abilities.

Rapidly advancing AI is helping people with disabilities achieve their dreams and is gaining recognition as a technology that opens new possibilities.

