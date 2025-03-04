[News Today] AI HELPS HEARING-IMPAIRED IDOL GROUP
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
AI is becoming a vital tool for people with disabilities. Recently, AI has enabled teenagers with developmental disabilities to write lyrics, which was later sung by an idol group with hearing impairments.
[REPORT]
"I won’t give up. Even if I fall, I’ll get back up."
A dreamlike AI image conveying a message of hope.
This song is performed by an idol group comprised of those with hearing impairments.
Big Ocean/ Hearing-impaired idol group
Attention! We are Big Ocean. Nice to meet you.
Despite their hearing impairments, they could sing and release a song thanks to AI.
Hyun-jin/ Big Ocean
With AI technology, we could produce a more natural voice to release the song.
Unlike previous editing techniques that only could make partial modifications to the original recording,
AI created a model trained on the singer’s voice to generate a new song that closely matches their natural tone.
As a result, the album is as good as a one sung by those with no hearing impairment.
Choo Heon-soo/ AI music production firm
Each person has a different voice tone, AI even learns such details.
The album was more meaningful as it was also produced by those with disabilities and with the help of AI.
With the help of AI, the album cover was designed by visually impaired teenagers and the lyrics were written by youth with developmental disorders.
Park Jong-kwon/ Lyricist of ‘brighT’
I can easily write thanks to AI.
Kim Dae-hyun/ SK Telecom
With more opportunities to learn AI, students with disabilities can fully showcase
their abilities.
Rapidly advancing AI is helping people with disabilities achieve their dreams and is gaining recognition as a technology that opens new possibilities.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] AI HELPS HEARING-IMPAIRED IDOL GROUP
-
- 입력 2025-03-04 15:23:17
- 수정2025-03-04 15:24:30
[LEAD]
AI is becoming a vital tool for people with disabilities. Recently, AI has enabled teenagers with developmental disabilities to write lyrics, which was later sung by an idol group with hearing impairments.
[REPORT]
"I won’t give up. Even if I fall, I’ll get back up."
A dreamlike AI image conveying a message of hope.
This song is performed by an idol group comprised of those with hearing impairments.
Big Ocean/ Hearing-impaired idol group
Attention! We are Big Ocean. Nice to meet you.
Despite their hearing impairments, they could sing and release a song thanks to AI.
Hyun-jin/ Big Ocean
With AI technology, we could produce a more natural voice to release the song.
Unlike previous editing techniques that only could make partial modifications to the original recording,
AI created a model trained on the singer’s voice to generate a new song that closely matches their natural tone.
As a result, the album is as good as a one sung by those with no hearing impairment.
Choo Heon-soo/ AI music production firm
Each person has a different voice tone, AI even learns such details.
The album was more meaningful as it was also produced by those with disabilities and with the help of AI.
With the help of AI, the album cover was designed by visually impaired teenagers and the lyrics were written by youth with developmental disorders.
Park Jong-kwon/ Lyricist of ‘brighT’
I can easily write thanks to AI.
Kim Dae-hyun/ SK Telecom
With more opportunities to learn AI, students with disabilities can fully showcase
their abilities.
Rapidly advancing AI is helping people with disabilities achieve their dreams and is gaining recognition as a technology that opens new possibilities.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.