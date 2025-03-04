News Today

[News Today] K-POP STRATEGY FOR REBOUND

입력 2025.03.04 (15:23) 수정 2025.03.04 (15:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
K-pop's growth is slowing, highlighted by the lackluster financial results of major entertainment companies. The industry is now strategizing for a rebound. What new approaches will they explore? We take a look.

[REPORT]
Large entertainment companies leading the K-pop boom.

Last year, the top three companies saw growth in their sales. But they experienced a steep drop in operating profits.

One company suffered a nearly 40-percent fall.

YG Entertainment, the agency for BLACKPINK, posted a deficit.

Choi Kwang-ho / Korea Music Content Association
K-pop is a global business but lately, international situation is rapidly changing.

Their first strategy to overcome the crisis is to introduce new artists.

"Hello, this is KickFlip."

"Hello, we are Hearts2Hearts."

JYP and SM debuted new groups.

A-NA/ Hearts2Hearts member
I want to meet fans abroad through global concert tours.

They aim to make more profit based on these new groups.

Kim Hern-sik / Culture critic
Entertainment companies' strategy is to have old and new generations of idol groups coexist so their portfolios will likely be diversified.

Another strategy is localization.

All members of SM's new boy group are from the UK.

HYBE has lauched a new multinational K-op girl group and is now holding a public audition with a goal to advance into the U.S. market.

This is because they often face limitations when expanding to overseas markets with groups that debuted in Korea or rely on a few non-Korean members.

Prof. Shim Hee-cheol/Dong-Ah Institute of Media and Arts
American pop or global pop has popular appeal. They are expected to present
business models to meet the needs.

One more possible strategy is to promote BTS and BLACKPINK to reunite and return as a whole in the second half of this year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] K-POP STRATEGY FOR REBOUND
    • 입력 2025-03-04 15:23:23
    • 수정2025-03-04 15:24:44
    News Today

[LEAD]
K-pop's growth is slowing, highlighted by the lackluster financial results of major entertainment companies. The industry is now strategizing for a rebound. What new approaches will they explore? We take a look.

[REPORT]
Large entertainment companies leading the K-pop boom.

Last year, the top three companies saw growth in their sales. But they experienced a steep drop in operating profits.

One company suffered a nearly 40-percent fall.

YG Entertainment, the agency for BLACKPINK, posted a deficit.

Choi Kwang-ho / Korea Music Content Association
K-pop is a global business but lately, international situation is rapidly changing.

Their first strategy to overcome the crisis is to introduce new artists.

"Hello, this is KickFlip."

"Hello, we are Hearts2Hearts."

JYP and SM debuted new groups.

A-NA/ Hearts2Hearts member
I want to meet fans abroad through global concert tours.

They aim to make more profit based on these new groups.

Kim Hern-sik / Culture critic
Entertainment companies' strategy is to have old and new generations of idol groups coexist so their portfolios will likely be diversified.

Another strategy is localization.

All members of SM's new boy group are from the UK.

HYBE has lauched a new multinational K-op girl group and is now holding a public audition with a goal to advance into the U.S. market.

This is because they often face limitations when expanding to overseas markets with groups that debuted in Korea or rely on a few non-Korean members.

Prof. Shim Hee-cheol/Dong-Ah Institute of Media and Arts
American pop or global pop has popular appeal. They are expected to present
business models to meet the needs.

One more possible strategy is to promote BTS and BLACKPINK to reunite and return as a whole in the second half of this year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 최상목 대행, 마은혁 임명 미룰 듯…<br>국무위원 전원 “숙고해야”

[단독] 최상목 대행, 마은혁 임명 미룰 듯…국무위원 전원 “숙고해야”
야 “마은혁 임명 거부는 위헌” …여 “임명 문제로 민생 걷어차”

야 “마은혁 임명 거부는 위헌” …여 “임명 문제로 민생 걷어차”
미국, 캐나다·멕시코에 25%·<br>중국 ‘추가 10%’ 관세 시행

미국, 캐나다·멕시코에 25%·중국 ‘추가 10%’ 관세 시행
국방부, 김현태 707특임단장 등 3명 추가 직무정지

국방부, 김현태 707특임단장 등 3명 추가 직무정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.