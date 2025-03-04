[News Today] K-POP STRATEGY FOR REBOUND

[LEAD]

K-pop's growth is slowing, highlighted by the lackluster financial results of major entertainment companies. The industry is now strategizing for a rebound. What new approaches will they explore? We take a look.



[REPORT]

Large entertainment companies leading the K-pop boom.



Last year, the top three companies saw growth in their sales. But they experienced a steep drop in operating profits.



One company suffered a nearly 40-percent fall.



YG Entertainment, the agency for BLACKPINK, posted a deficit.



Choi Kwang-ho / Korea Music Content Association

K-pop is a global business but lately, international situation is rapidly changing.



Their first strategy to overcome the crisis is to introduce new artists.



"Hello, this is KickFlip."



"Hello, we are Hearts2Hearts."



JYP and SM debuted new groups.



A-NA/ Hearts2Hearts member

I want to meet fans abroad through global concert tours.



They aim to make more profit based on these new groups.



Kim Hern-sik / Culture critic

Entertainment companies' strategy is to have old and new generations of idol groups coexist so their portfolios will likely be diversified.



Another strategy is localization.



All members of SM's new boy group are from the UK.



HYBE has lauched a new multinational K-op girl group and is now holding a public audition with a goal to advance into the U.S. market.



This is because they often face limitations when expanding to overseas markets with groups that debuted in Korea or rely on a few non-Korean members.



Prof. Shim Hee-cheol/Dong-Ah Institute of Media and Arts

American pop or global pop has popular appeal. They are expected to present

business models to meet the needs.



One more possible strategy is to promote BTS and BLACKPINK to reunite and return as a whole in the second half of this year.