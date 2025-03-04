Heavy snow causes collapses

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 4), just a day before Gyeongchip, heavy snow fell in various places.



In the Gangwon region, heavy snowfall continued for three days, leading to the accidents we had feared.



The snow, heavy with moisture, piled up in layers, causing structures to collapse and resulting in many accidents on snowy roads.



First, reporter Lee Yoo-jin reports.



[Report]



Strong winds accompany the heavy snowfall.



The snow that has fallen over three days piled up without a chance to clear it, causing greenhouses to collapse helplessly.



Two large greenhouses, each about 100 meters in size, are barely recognizable.



With the heavy snowfall, the greenhouses could not bear the weight of the snow and collapsed like this.



In another nearby village, a shading facility over a ginseng field larger than 1,200 square meters collapsed as if it had been bombed.



[Sun Joo-hun/Ginseng farmer: "Part of it collapsed because of wet snow. So we quickly mobilized manpower to scrape off all the snow. Even while we were scraping it off, it was collapsing."]



Residents of the mountain village are busy clearing the continuously accumulating snow.



The snow, heavy with moisture, is extremely difficult to remove.



[Kwak Dong-seok/Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province: "I cleared the snow yesterday morning, and now I'm clearing what I couldn't clear in the yard. You can say it's about 2 to 3 times harder to clear the snow that's falling now."]



At an elementary school that temporarily closed due to the heavy snowfall, excavators are busy removing the snow.



[Gu Ye-seong/4th grader at Hwangji Elementary School: "I'm not going to school, so I'm helping my mom clear the snow. And I'm sad that I can't see my friends because I can't go to school."]



In Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, a cargo truck skidded on the snowy road and collided with a bus, and in Gangneung, a tractor that was clearing snow fell into a river.



Additionally, in Chuncheon, the roof panel of a highway tollgate fell due to the accumulated snow, causing severe traffic congestion.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.



